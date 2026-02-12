After Salman Khan’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma receives threat, FWICE demands meeting with Maharashtra CM: ‘The prevailing environment of fear…’

Actor Aayush Sharma received a threat email from allegedly the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, and the FWICE is demanding the Maharashtra CM to take action.

By: Entertainment Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 12, 2026 09:22 AM IST
Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush SharmaAayush Sharma got threatened via email. (Photo: Instagram/Aayush Sharma)
Make us preferred source on Google

There seems to be a certain sense of fear in the air as Bollywood stars have been increasingly getting threats from criminals. Recently, actor Ranveer Singh received a threatening voice message on WhatsApp, allegedly from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Now actor Aayush Sharma, Salman Khan’s brother-in-law, has received a similar threat via email. Police are currently investigating the source of the mail. Meanwhile, the Federation of Western Cine Employees has jumped into action to speak for the Hindi film fratrenity.

The sender of the mail demanded ransom from the actor in the form of cryptocurrency. They used ProtonMail, which is part of a VPN service, hence masking the sender’s identity to some extent. A senior officer addressed the investigation and said, “The crime branch team is in touch with the family and doing whatever is legally required. The cyber team has been trying to trace the sender’s identity and location.” The police initially said that this attempt is not related to any underworld factions or gangs. However, according to PTI, the sender of the email has since then claimed to be a part of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The police are still investigating whether this claim is true or not, as they maintain that this might be just an attempt by a mischief maker.

ALSO READ: Firing at Rohit Shetty’s house has a connection with Baba Siddique murder case: Who is Shubham Lonkar, mastermind of both attacks?

Meanwhile, the FWICE has reached out to Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, in light of these events. In a letter addressed to the CM, they wrote, “In recent days, several eminent and renowned personalities from the film, television, and digital media industry have reportedly received threats and have been subjected to alarming security scares. The prevailing environment of fear is beginning to affect shooting schedules, production planning, and overall morale within the industry.” A few days ago, five shots were fired at director Rohit Shetty’s house in Mumbai.

The body urged the CM to take notice of the problems and take effective action in order to ensure the industry member’s safety. They went on to say, “In recent days, several eminent and renowned personalities from the film, television, and digital media industries have reportedly received threats and have been subjected to alarming security scares.”

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
'I'm not doing this': Sujoy Ghosh reveals the 'dancing condom' scene that made Juhi Chawla reject Jhankaar Beats
Juhi Chawla
Before O'Romeo, revisiting Vishal Bhardwaj’s Rangoon, an epic romance unfolding against the fiercest tides of violence
Rangoon
Anil Kapoor landed a role that was first offered to Kamal Haasan, actor recalls how Raj Kapoor brought it together: 'Raj saab said I could do this'
Anil kapoor expresso
Dawson's Creek star James Van Der Beek passes away at 48
James Van Der Beek
Advertisement
PHOTOS
film in 2026
From Dhurandhar 2 to Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: Big-ticket films in the coming months
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Great opportunities to work with India, says Tarique aide as Bangladesh votes
Great opportunities to work with India, says Tarique aide as Bangladesh votes
After assurance in High Court, Krishi Bhawan mosque not in new building plan
Exclusive | After assurance in High Court, Krishi Bhawan mosque not in Central Vista plan
Juhi Chawla
'I'm not doing this': Sujoy Ghosh reveals the 'dancing condom' scene that made Juhi Chawla reject Jhankaar Beats
Rangoon
Before O'Romeo, revisiting Vishal Bhardwaj’s Rangoon, an epic romance unfolding against the fiercest tides of violence
Bengaluru auto driver offers free services
Bengaluru auto driver offers free water, hand sanitiser, 5 km ride for pregnant woman; Rapido responds
Nepal cricket fan clean Wankhede Stadium T20 World Cup
Nepal cricket fan stays back to clean Wankhede Stadium stands after ICC T20 World Cup match: ‘This is called civic sense’
India vs Namibia T20 World cup
ICC T20 World Cup: Ahead of Pakistan encounter, Namibia game offers India chance to rest players and test bench strength
Abhishek Sharma fitness update T20 World Cup
Abhishek Sharma discharged from hospital, call yet to be taken if he will play India vs Namibia fixture
US deal raises questions. PM must take a leaf out of Manmohan Singh’s book
Sanjaya Baru writes: US trade deal raises many unanswered questions. PM must explain where India stands
stuart russell interview part 1
Expert Explains | 'AI was trained to imitate humans. It learnt survival'
Lin Laishram
Lin Laishram, 40, talks about her pregnancy journey, cravings, Randeep Hooda: ‘Baby will be served good food every day’
Hugging Face chief ethics scientist Margaret Mitchell says ethics must guide AI development before regulation catches up. (Image: Bijin Jose/The Indian Express)
‘Ethics precedes regulation’: Hugging Face's Margaret Mitchell on why tech needs AI ethicists now
Must Read
ICC T20 World Cup: Ahead of Pakistan encounter, Namibia game offers India chance to rest players and test bench strength
India vs Namibia T20 World cup
Abhishek Sharma discharged from hospital, call yet to be taken if he will play India vs Namibia fixture
Abhishek Sharma fitness update T20 World Cup
Before Pakistan game, India must study Australia's batting template at the Premadasa
Australia
‘Ethics precedes regulation’: Hugging Face's Margaret Mitchell on why tech needs AI ethicists now
Hugging Face chief ethics scientist Margaret Mitchell says ethics must guide AI development before regulation catches up. (Image: Bijin Jose/The Indian Express)
How did supermassive black holes become such monsters? New study shows it may have been 'feeding frenzy'
A supermassive black hole at the centre of a large galaxy ( AI-generated with Google Gemini)
Samsung Galaxy S26 series launch on Feb 25: Design changes, specs and pre-order details
The much anticipated Galaxy S26 series is said to have a redesigned camera island.
Lin Laishram, 40, talks about her pregnancy journey, cravings, Randeep Hooda: ‘Baby will be served good food every day’
Lin Laishram
Advertisement
Feb 12: Latest News
Advertisement