After Salman Khan’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma receives threat, FWICE demands meeting with Maharashtra CM: ‘The prevailing environment of fear…’

There seems to be a certain sense of fear in the air as Bollywood stars have been increasingly getting threats from criminals. Recently, actor Ranveer Singh received a threatening voice message on WhatsApp, allegedly from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Now actor Aayush Sharma, Salman Khan’s brother-in-law, has received a similar threat via email. Police are currently investigating the source of the mail. Meanwhile, the Federation of Western Cine Employees has jumped into action to speak for the Hindi film fratrenity.

The sender of the mail demanded ransom from the actor in the form of cryptocurrency. They used ProtonMail, which is part of a VPN service, hence masking the sender’s identity to some extent. A senior officer addressed the investigation and said, “The crime branch team is in touch with the family and doing whatever is legally required. The cyber team has been trying to trace the sender’s identity and location.” The police initially said that this attempt is not related to any underworld factions or gangs. However, according to PTI, the sender of the email has since then claimed to be a part of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The police are still investigating whether this claim is true or not, as they maintain that this might be just an attempt by a mischief maker.