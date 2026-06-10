‘Salman Khan brings kitchen van to set, it’s 7-star food, feeds everyone’: Choreographer

In the last few years, the conversation around the entourage cost of Bollywood stars has gained steam. Many industry insiders have suggested that the increasing cost of multiple vanity vans that are provided on set to support a star increases the budget of the film without really contributing to the value of the film. Amid all this debate, choreographer Shabina Khan recently shared that working with Salman Khan is quite different as he does not allow his entourage to speak on his behalf and makes sure that the entire crew is fed properly.

Salman Khan speaks directly to the crew unlike other stars

In a chat with Hindi Rush, Shabina shared that most lead actors walk around with teams of at least 15 people who surround them at all times and if anyone on the set wishes to speak to the actor, they are only allowed to address the team. “Actors these days walk around with large teams and unless you have made a name for yourself, you will not be allowed to speak to the actor directly. “ The team will say, ‘You tell us what you want to say and we will convey it,‘” she said, and quickly added, “It’s different with Salman because he will sit with everyone, and then everyone on his set follows suit. He will speak to everyone.”