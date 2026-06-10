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‘Salman Khan brings kitchen van to set, it’s 7-star food, feeds everyone’: Choreographer
Choreographer Shabina Khan said that Salman Khan brings a kitchen van to his set which serves a complete menu but if anyone wishes to eat something else, they will cook it then and there.
In the last few years, the conversation around the entourage cost of Bollywood stars has gained steam. Many industry insiders have suggested that the increasing cost of multiple vanity vans that are provided on set to support a star increases the budget of the film without really contributing to the value of the film. Amid all this debate, choreographer Shabina Khan recently shared that working with Salman Khan is quite different as he does not allow his entourage to speak on his behalf and makes sure that the entire crew is fed properly.
Salman Khan speaks directly to the crew unlike other stars
In a chat with Hindi Rush, Shabina shared that most lead actors walk around with teams of at least 15 people who surround them at all times and if anyone on the set wishes to speak to the actor, they are only allowed to address the team. “Actors these days walk around with large teams and unless you have made a name for yourself, you will not be allowed to speak to the actor directly. “ The team will say, ‘You tell us what you want to say and we will convey it,‘” she said, and quickly added, “It’s different with Salman because he will sit with everyone, and then everyone on his set follows suit. He will speak to everyone.”
Salman Khan brings a kitchen van to set
She was then asked to elaborate on the food on Salman’s set, which, she said, is extraordinary as he makes sure that everyone is fed properly. On many film sets, there is a hierarchy when it comes to food as daily wagers like lightmen and spot boys are fed different kind of food, and the food is served to actors and other heads of department is seemingly better.
Shabina recalled working with Salman on Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and said that since Rajshri Productions does not serve non-vegetarian food, Salman would take it upon himself to feed anyone who wished to eat non-vegetarian. “Non-veg food is not allowed on the Rajshri set. Everyone knows that. So Salman would really think about those people. Salman would have his own bungalow on the set, and he would call everyone there to eat,” she shared and added, “You know you are going to get 7-star food. He would feed the assistants, dancers, junior artistes, everyone.”
She shared that now, Salman even brings a kitchen van to the set which has a fixed menu, but if anyone wishes to eat anything else, they cook it then and there. “Now, he brings a Being Human van on the set. It’s a complete kitchen. There’s a full menu there, but if you want to eat anything outside of the menu, that will be cooked for you,” she said.
Kubbra Sait had a similar experience with Salman Khan
In an earlier chat with Bollywood Hungama, Kubbra Sait recalled her experience of working with Salman in the film Ready. She recalled that she had just had two apples for breakfast and had been waiting on set all morning along with the rest of the crew. When Salman arrived hours later, he asked everyone to have lunch and Kubbra joined in. “The beauty of working with Salman Khan is that you actually have one big table set up and he says ‘aapne khaya, tumne khaya? (Did you eat?)’ And this is why eating a meal with company is so important to me, because you cannot hold grudges. Phir set laga, humne shoot kiya (Then the set was ready to shoot).”
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