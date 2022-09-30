Salman Khan’s body double Sagar Pandey passes away

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s body double Sagar Pandey passed away on Friday following a heart attack.

Salman mourned the death of Sagar on Friday evening. Sharing a picture with Sagar, the actor wrote, “Dil se shukar adda kar raha hoon for being there with me. May your soul rest in peace brother Sagar. Thank u 🙏 #RIP #SagarPandey.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Sagar Play played Salman Khan’s body double in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Tubelight, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Dabangg among many other films.

Talking about his association with Salman, Sagar had told ABP, “Whatever I am, it is because of Salman Khan. I came to Mumbai to become an actor but unless you have a godfather, it is hard to get work. But being a superstar’s body double is a big thing in itself.”

He had also opened up about his family and said, “We are six brothers and my financial situation is better than everybody else due to Salman Khan. I have to support them as well as their kids.”