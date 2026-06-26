‘I don’t have the guarantee of my next Friday’: Salman Khan’s blunt reality check

It has been over a decade since Pulkit Samrat made his Bollywood debut, and through the years, the actor has found a guiding force and source of inspiration in Salman Khan. Recently, Pulkit recalled a piece of advice the superstar gave him ahead of the release of his debut film Bittoo Boss in 2012, words that continue to shape his outlook on success and failure.

‘I don’t have the guarantee of my next Friday’

Speaking to Variety India, Pulkit admitted that he was overwhelmed with anxiety before the film’s release, worried about how audiences would receive both the film and his performance. It was then that Salman offered him a reality check that has stayed with him ever since. “I was incredibly anxious, wondering how the film and my performance would be received by the audience. Salman bhai just looked at me and said, ‘Pulkit, I am Salman Khan. Even I don’t have the guarantee of my next Friday. So, who do you think you are? What are you going to achieve by stressing about it?'”