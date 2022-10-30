Sherlyn Chopra says Salman Khan is ‘conveniently ignoring’ plight of women wronged by Sajid Khan, to ‘silently protest’ outside his house

Actor and model Sherlyn Chopra, who had filed a police complaint against #MeToo accused filmmaker Sajid Khan, has requested superstar Salman Khan to live up to his tag of being a “bhai jaan” and help women like her by evicting the filmmaker from reality TV show Bigg Boss 16.

Sajid was mired in the #MeToo controversy in 2018 after nine women from the entertainment industry – who worked with, and auditioned for him, on various projects – had accused the filmmaker of sexually harassing them. Along with Sherlyn, actresses including Saloni Chopra, Aahana Kumra and Mandana Karimi levelled allegations against him.

Sajid Khan is currently a participant in the Salman Khan-hosted reality TV show Bigg Boss. According to ANI, Sherlyn has requested the superstar to remove Sajid from the show, calling the filmmaker “our molester, habitual offender, and habitual sexual predator.”

“My special request is to Salman Khan who’s very conveniently ignoring the plight of women who’ve been wronged by his friend. People call you ‘Bhaijaan’, why can’t you take a stand for us? Why can’t you be a big brother to us? Why can’t you remove our molester, habitual offender, and habitual sexual predator from your house. Why this indifference to us?” Sherlyn was quoted as saying.

We'll silently protest outside Salman Khan's house: Sherlyn Chopra (29.10) pic.twitter.com/i0Rtogkr5A — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2022

The actor told ANI she has recorded her statement against Sajid Khan at the Juhu police station in Mumbai and said she was given an assurance that the cops would summon the filmmaker from Bigg Boss house for interrogation.

“I would like to make it clear that this is not just my battle, it’s a battle of every woman, who has been wronged by MeeToo accused Sajid Khan. It’s a battle of every person who believes that sexual molestation is not acceptable. Sexual molestation is not a birthright that is to be exploited or misused especially by people like Sajid Khan, who happens to be the favourites of Khan gang in Bollywood. They have very high connections, so it’s difficult for us. To fight them, it takes an immense amount of bravery and patience,” she added.

Several people, including singer Sona Mohapatra and actor Ali Fazal, among others, have objected to Sajid’s involvement in the show and have demanded that he be removed from it. Though Sajid had stepped down as a director from his last feature Housefull 4, the filmmaker is set to return to direction with a film titled 100 Percent, starring John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh, Nora Fatehi and Shehnaaz Gill.