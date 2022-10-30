scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 30, 2022

Sherlyn Chopra says Salman Khan is ‘conveniently ignoring’ plight of women wronged by Sajid Khan, to ‘silently protest’ outside his house

Sherlyn Chopra, who recorded her statement against Sajid Khan at Juhu police station, said she was assured that the filmmaker would be summoned from Bigg Boss house for interrogation.

Sherlyn Chopra has asked superstar Salman Khan to lend his support to women wronged by MeToo accused filmmaker Sajid Khan. (Photo: Sherlyn Chopra/Instagram, PR Handout)

Actor and model Sherlyn Chopra, who had filed a police complaint against #MeToo accused filmmaker Sajid Khan, has requested superstar Salman Khan to live up to his tag of being a “bhai jaan” and help women like her by evicting the filmmaker from reality TV show Bigg Boss 16.

Sajid was mired in the #MeToo controversy in 2018 after nine women from the entertainment industry – who worked with, and auditioned for him, on various projects – had accused the filmmaker of sexually harassing them. Along with Sherlyn, actresses including Saloni Chopra, Aahana Kumra and Mandana Karimi levelled allegations against him.

Also Read: |Sherlyn Chopra files complaint against Sajid Khan over sexual misconduct, says ‘No one is above law’

Sajid Khan is currently a participant in the Salman Khan-hosted reality TV show Bigg Boss. According to ANI, Sherlyn has requested the superstar to remove Sajid from the show, calling the filmmaker “our molester, habitual offender, and habitual sexual predator.”

“My special request is to Salman Khan who’s very conveniently ignoring the plight of women who’ve been wronged by his friend. People call you ‘Bhaijaan’, why can’t you take a stand for us? Why can’t you be a big brother to us? Why can’t you remove our molester, habitual offender, and habitual sexual predator from your house. Why this indifference to us?” Sherlyn was quoted as saying.

The actor told ANI she has recorded her statement against Sajid Khan at the Juhu police station in Mumbai and said she was given an assurance that the cops would summon the filmmaker from Bigg Boss house for interrogation.

“I would like to make it clear that this is not just my battle, it’s a battle of every woman, who has been wronged by MeeToo accused Sajid Khan. It’s a battle of every person who believes that sexual molestation is not acceptable. Sexual molestation is not a birthright that is to be exploited or misused especially by people like Sajid Khan, who happens to be the favourites of Khan gang in Bollywood. They have very high connections, so it’s difficult for us. To fight them, it takes an immense amount of bravery and patience,” she added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Product delay shadow on new Parliament building deadlinePremium
Product delay shadow on new Parliament building deadline
Wanted by NIA: CA firms to assist in terror funding investigationsPremium
Wanted by NIA: CA firms to assist in terror funding investigations
Raise our glasses to end of hypocrisy — women may drink, serve, get high ...Premium
Raise our glasses to end of hypocrisy — women may drink, serve, get high ...
Ambedkar and his idea of the caste of landPremium
Ambedkar and his idea of the caste of land

Several people, including singer Sona Mohapatra and actor Ali Fazal, among others, have objected to Sajid’s involvement in the show and have demanded that he be removed from it. Though Sajid had stepped down as a director from his last feature Housefull 4, the filmmaker is set to return to direction with a film titled 100 Percent, starring John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh, Nora Fatehi and Shehnaaz Gill.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 30-10-2022 at 10:31:46 am
Next Story

We stand in solidarity with South Korea, says Jaishankar as world mourns Seoul stampede

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

SUHANA
Suhana Khan rocks in a saree, mom Gauri Khan drapes it for her
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 30: Latest News
Advertisement