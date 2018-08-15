Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 15, 2018
Salman Khan treats fans to a sneak peek at Bharat on Independence Day

On the occasion of India's 72nd Independence Day, Salman Khan released a sneak peek of his upcoming film Bharat. The movie is 'a story of a man and a nation together' reveals the short clip.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 15, 2018 1:14:23 pm
salman khan bharat video Salman Khan shared a short clip giving an insight into his next film Bharat.
On the occasion of India’s 72nd Independence Day, Salman Khan released a sneak peek of his upcoming film Bharat. In the 50 seconds short video, Salman narrates, “Baauji kehte the kuch rishte zameen se hote hai, aur kuch khoon se.. mere paas dono the.” Bharat is ‘a story of a man and a nation together’ reveals the short clip. The background score is noteworthy too.

Sharing the video, the 52-year-old actor tweeted, “Kuch Rishte Zameen se hote hai, Aur kuch Khoon se.. Mere Paas Dono Thee ! कुछ रिश्ते ज़मीन से होते है, और कुछ खून से.. मेरे पास दोनो थे !” Before posting the video, Salman wished his followers on Independence Day in his own peculiar way. He asked them to be “financially independent” but “emotionally dependent”. His tweet read, “Wishing sab ko a v happy independence day. B financially independent but try n remain emotionally dependent, all the happiness n success to all. #HappyIndependenceDay2018.”

The director of the period drama Ali Abbas Zafar also shared the video on his Twitter handle. He wrote, “Mitti aur Desh ….Bharat…Wishing everyone a very happy Independence day …..” This is not the first time that Zafar has given us an insight into his Eid 2019 release. Earlier too, he shared behind-the-scenes photos from the sets and a few stills of Salman from the film.

salman khan in bharat Salman Khan on the sets of Bharat. Salman Khan, bharat Here is another photo of Salman Khan.

The team of Bharat has already wrapped up the first schedule of the film in Mumbai with two dramatic sequences and is currently in Malta for the next schedule. Apart from Salman, the film stars Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover and Tabu and is bankrolled by Atul Agnihotri and Bhushan Kumar.

