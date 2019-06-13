Salman Khan: I get scared when critics like my film

53-year-old actor Salman Khan, whose latest outing Bharat has crossed the 150 crore mark in India, says he is indifferent to how film critics receive his film because he only cares about the box office collections.

Advertising

“My validation comes from box office collections. That means people have liked or not liked a film. It doesn’t make a difference if someone has given it so many stars (rating), no stars or ridiculed the film. This happens. It’s their bread and butter. God bless them. Give them two more bread,” Salman said in a group interview.

When asked what did he make of the positive reviews that Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai earned, Salman Khan quipped, “I get scared!” before adding, “That why did they give (those star ratings) because their thinking never matches with the audience. Then I wonder ‘oh what if this doesn’t do well’. But the reason I do the kind of movies I do is because I loved the scripts.”

On Wednesday evening, as he sat down to speak to a group of scribes, the actor mentioned that these media interactions are not only his way of thanking people who have watched Bharat, but to also appeal to the rest of the audience to go and watch the drama.

Advertising

“I am very happy with the film doing really really well. Everyone’s work is being appreciated. I have not done these many interviews to promote the film that I am doing now. But it’s okay because all those people who have watched the film and liked it, this is to say a big thank you to them. People, who have gone to watch the film, are doing a good job by talking good about the film and encouraging others to watch it. But if people haven’t watched the film and they are not taking these people seriously, then I, myself, am going to say that go and watch it. It’s a good film.”

Also read: Katrina Kaif on Bharat success: I loved the script from day one

Bharat, an official adaptation of the South Korean tear-jerker Ode To My Father (2014), has been directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. It also features Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover and Sonali Kulkarni in pivotal roles. The film, which released on Eid, received mixed reviews.