Exclusive: Shashank Arora to play Salman Khan’s brother in Bharat

Shashank Arora who will be next seen in Nandita Das’s Manto, has bagged the role of Salman’s younger brother. Shashank Arora who will be next seen in Nandita Das’s Manto, has bagged the role of Salman’s younger brother.

The cast of Ali Abbas Zafar’s is getting bigger and better by the day. Starting with Salman Khan who is the protagonist followed by our Desi girl and Hollywood sensation Priyanka Chopra. Then recently, Ali announced Disha Patani and Tabu have joined the bandwagon. And of course, indianexpress.com exclusively told you that comedian and actor Sunil Grover would be part of the Bharat family. Now we have exclusively learnt that actor Shashank Arora will be playing the role of Salman’s brother in the film.

The 29-year-old actor, who will be next seen in Nandita Das’s Manto, has bagged the role of Salman’s younger brother. A source told indianexpress.com, “Shashank was recently finalised for the pivotal role of Salman’s brother. Shashank is proved his mettle as an actor in his last films and he perfectly suits this role. Priyanka Chopra and Disha Patani play Salman’s love interests. Sunil Grover plays the role of his best friend.”

The source did not reveal much about Tabu’s role in Bharat. She and Salman last worked in Sohail Khan’s Jai Ho. Bharat will be shot in Mumbai, Delhi, Punjab, Malta and Abu Dhabi. The shooting for the film will begin from mid-July. The look test for the film will start in a few days, after the release of Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol starrer Race 3.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd