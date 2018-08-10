Salman Khan begins Bharat’s second schedule in Malta

Bharat is slated to be released on Eid next year Bharat is slated to be released on Eid next year

After finishing the Mumbai schedule of his upcoming film Bharat, Salman Khan has arrived in Malta for the second schedule of the film.

Salman took to Twitter to share the news. He wrote, “Starting the shooting schedule of #Bharat in Malta, lovely country.” Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat also stars Katrina Kaif, Tabu and Disha Patani among others. The film is a period drama about a man’s journey over a span of seventy years of Indian history.

Indianexpress.com has also exclusively learnt that Katrina Kaif will join Salman Khan in Malta.

A source close to the development told indianexpress.com, ”Priyanka’s shoot dates were mainly in September and October. But now that Katrina will be playing the role of Salman’s love interest, her shoot begins from August in Malta where we will start shooting the first International schedule.”

Katrina, who starred opposite Salman in Zafar’s Tiger Zinda Hai, joined the cast of Bharat late last month after Priyanka Chopra quit the film. Salman had spoken about Priyanka’s exit during the trailer launch of Loveratri. He said, “I’m really happy for her. If we knew it before that she has been signed for a very big film there, we would never have stopped her. Just that we got to know about it in the very end, just 10 days before her schedule was to begin. She came home. I said ‘no problem, if you don’t want to do it, then don’t do it’.”

Salman had welcomed his regular co-star Katrina in style. He had written on Twitter, “Ek sundar aur shusheel ladki jiska Naam hai Katrina Kaif …. Swagat hai aapka #Bharat ki zindagi mein …”

Previously, Ali Abbas Zafar had shared Salman Khan’s look from the film that showed the star entering the stage of ‘The Great Russian Circus’ on a bike.

Bharat is slated to be released on Eid next year.

