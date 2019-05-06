A movie should look bigger than the stars in it: Ali Abbas Zafar

Considering the time we live in today, how relevant is Bharat?

What the movie questions are the fundamentals that this country stands for in term of its sociopolitical scenario. The events that took place in the last seven decades have influenced India and the people who live here. The idea is to explore how the journey of the character of Bharat (essayed by Salman Khan) and that of the nation are connected. Their paths also criss-cross at times. However, at heart, it’s a story about a family that got displaced during the Partition, a son making a promise to his father and how he keeps that promise. The two-and-a-half-hour movie is a collage of seven decades. Every decade in the movie has a distinct flavour.

While depicting the last seven decades, what was on top of your mind?

The most challenging aspect of the movie was the Partition — to recreate the mass displacement of people. That was the soul of the film. I had to capture that in the most honest and truest way. We created the set in Punjab’s Khasa, near India-Pakistan border. There are only five steam engines left in India. We got one of those and created a Northern Frontier train. We had to work on the costumes and the period look.

This is your third movie with Khan after Sultan (2016) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017). When you direct him, what matters to you the most — his image, star power or mass connect?

Every time I write a character, I try to make it bigger than Salman’s star image, so that his stardom looks little smaller in the movie. In Sultan, the titular role that Salman plays is as charismatic as the actor or maybe more. Similarly, the character of Tiger can do what no one else can. So, Tiger becomes bigger than Salman. What the character Bharat does in the movie is much larger than the persona of Salman. I believe a movie should look bigger than the stars in it.

Somewhere this also involves suspension of disbelief. Sultan at the age of 30 learns wrestling and becomes a world champion.

In a mainstream movie, this suspension of disbelief is the power of the director. If you can support this with a very true emotion, it carries forward. That does not work only in Hindi movies but all over the world. In Armageddon (1998), a group of five stop the collusion of an asteroid with our planet. How do they do it and the emotional tug they use to do that make you believe in them. People don’t disbelief Sultan because they identify with his emotions. Ditto with Tiger. There are different kinds of cinema. One of them stands on the idea of the larger-than-life portrayal on the big screen. This happened in the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s. There is a certain way the stars are projected.

Does the film take note of the social upheaval that the country has been witnessing in the recent years?

The movie takes a humane look at what’s happening around us. When you watch the movie, you will understand how and why it ends the way it does.

Do all these factors make it a perfect Eid release?

It’s a perfect Salman Khan thaali. Whatever are the audience expectations from a Salman movie, are all there in it. He is looking good, cracking some witty jokes, and has some great songs. The female actors are gorgeous and they have a bigger say in the movie.

In spite of their presence, isn’t a Salman Khan movie testosterone-driven?

I don’t think so. The trick lies with the director and the text. Salman is all macho and all that. However, if you watch Sultan, his character has a very soft side to him. In Tiger Zinda Hai, when he understands he has a child and a wife, you get to see his softer side. It depends a lot on how you use him. I always tap his emotional side.

How important was it for you drill in the fact that ‘Bharat’ is bigger than any caste or religion?

On being asked about your identity anywhere the world, when your first instinct is to say ‘I’m an Indian’, that becomes your identity. Then comes the question of faith. The movie addresses this in a broad way. It follows the essence of how the moral values and principles of this country impact you as an individual.