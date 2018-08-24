Salman Khan is ‘Ma Ki Aankhon Ka Tara’ and this photo is proof

Bharat actor Salman Khan in conversation with mother Salma Khan in Malta. Bharat actor Salman Khan in conversation with mother Salma Khan in Malta.

Salman Khan is in Malta for the shoot of Ali Abbas Zafar directorial Bharat. Going by all the updates coming in from the foreign land, it seems the 52-year-old actor is making the most out of his work trip. Apart from the film’s crew, the actor is accompanied by his family including his mother Salma Khan.

On Friday, Salman’s brother-in-law and Bharat’s producer Atul Agnihotri shared a candid click of the actor while he was engrossed in a conversation with his mother. The caption of the photo read, “Ma 😍 Ma ki aankhon ka tara @beingsalmankhan @bharat_thefilm.” Later, Salman too posted a photo of himself where he is seen enjoying a bath in the waters of Malta. Keeping the caption simple, he only wrote, “#Paani” along with the photo.

Earlier, the Bhaijaan of Bollywood shared videos with mother Salma as he went strolling in the picturesque locales of Malta. The caption of one his videos read, “Yeh bandhan toh .. pyaar ka bandhan hai #Bharat.” He also turned photographer for co-actor Sunil Grover.

Well, it’s not only Salman who is keeping his followers updated about his whereabouts. His female lead Katrina Kaif is not far behind too. She has posted a photo of herself with director Ali Abbas Zafar on her Instagram story. Katrina joined the team of Bharat in Malta last week.

Bharat is scheduled for Eid 2019 release. A short teaser of the film was shared by Salman Khan on the occasion of India’s 72nd Independence Day. A remake of the South Korean film Ode to My Father (2014), this is Salman and Zafar’s third film together. They have earlier churned out hits like Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai.

