Bharat: Ali Abbas Zafar shares a sneak peek of Salman Khan

Salman Khan is getting back together with director Ali Abbas Zafar for upcoming film Bharat and Ali took to Twitter to share a sneak peek from the film. The photo Ali shared shows a ring of fire and Salman crossing through it on a motorbike.

This shot is from one of the circus sequences of the film. The makers of Bharat are recreating the 60s era and various international artists from all over the world will be roped in to present the same on screen. The shoot of the film commenced on July 22 and this still is from the first schedule of the film. Disha Patani, who is playing a trapeze artist in the film, will also be seen doing stunts with fire for this portion of the film.

Director Ali Abbas Zafar tweeted, “Ring of fire ….. & Bharat @BeingSalmanKhan . Eid 2019”

Alongside Salman Khan, Bharat also stars Priyanka Chopra, Tabu and Sunil Grover. Salman’s look in the film will cover a span of 60 years and the audience will also see him recreate his look from Maine Pyar Kiya days. Bharat will be shot across in Abu Dhabi, Spain, Punjab and Delhi.

Bharat is a remake of the South Korean film Ode to My Father (2014). This is Salman and Ali Abbas Zafar’s third film together. They have earlier entertained the audience with Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai.

The film is scheduled to release on Eid 2019.

