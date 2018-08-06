First schedule of Salman Khan’s Bharat wrapped up

The first schedule of Salman Khan’s Bharat has been wrapped up The first schedule of Salman Khan’s Bharat has been wrapped up

The first schedule of superstar Salman Khan starrer Bharat has concluded in Mumbai with two dramatic sequences filmed.

Director Ali Abbas Zafar tweeted on Monday, “First schedule of Bharat’ completed in Mumbai, two dramatic action sequences done. Thank you cast and crew. Here we come Malta. Get ready for Desi rock n rolla.”

The film’s cast including actress Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover and Tabu will be shooting in Malta for the next schedule. Not too long ago, Disha Patani had taken to social media site Instagram to introduce her character Radha to fans.

Zafar has previously worked with Salman in blockbusters like Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai.

The film is an official adaptation of a 2014 South Korean film Ode To My Father. It is produced by Atul Agnihotri’s Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series.

Bharat is slated for an Eid release in 2019.

