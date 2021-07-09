Salman Khan, sister Alvira have ‘nothing to do with’ cheating complaint in Chandigarh, says statement

Salman Khan has apparently nothing to do with the dispute over Being Human's jewellery line. (Photo: Salman Khan Films/YouTube)

After reports emerged that Bollywood actor Salman Khan and his sister Alvira Agnihotri, among others, have been summoned by Chandigarh police in an alleged case of fraud for Being Human’s jewellery line, Style Quotient Jewellery Pvt Ltd (SQJPL), the company that is the global licensee of the jewellery vertical, has issued a statement.

The statement says that the matter of dispute is between SQJPL and the franchisee Modern Jewels’ Arun Gupta, rather than Gupta and Being Human, as is being reported by some news outlets.

“The current matter is between SQJPL (Style Quotient ) and Modern Jewels alone as neither ‘Being Human – The Salman Khan Foundation’, Salman Khan, Alvira Khan nor any other representative of the Foundation are parties to the said MOU and they have nothing to do with it. In fact, Mr Salman Khan is only the owner of the Brand “Being Human” and not even a trustee of the Being Human Foundation,” read the statement.

It also added, “Since the matter is currently sub judice, we will not be able to comment more.”

The statement concluded with, “We would also like to clarify that Alvira Khan, representatives of Being Human – The Salman Khan Foundation have always been extremely supportive of their partners and we will always hold them in high esteem.”

