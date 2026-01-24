Salman Khan’s Battle of Galwan drops first song ‘Maatrubhumi’; fans ‘disappointed with his performance’. Watch

Amid the growing buzz around Border 2, the makers of Battle of Galwan unveiled the first song from the Salman Khan–starrer ahead of Republic Day. Titled “Maatrubhumi,” the song offers a stirring glimpse into both the emotional and patriotic core of the film, featuring Salman Khan alongside Chitrangada Singh. The video has Salman singing a patriotic song to his wife and children, and later, the visuals shift to the battlefield.

Composed by Salman Khan’s long-time collaborator Himesh Reshammiya, the track is sunf by Arijit Singh, Shreya Ghoshal and Master Mani Dharamkot. The lyrics are penned by Sameer Anjaan, adding emotional weight to the visuals.