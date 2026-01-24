Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Salman Khan’s Battle of Galwan drops first song ‘Maatrubhumi’; fans ‘disappointed with his performance’. Watch
Battle of Galwan stars Salman Khan as Indian Army officer Colonel Santosh Babu and is based on the deadly 2020 Galwan Valley clash.
Amid the growing buzz around Border 2, the makers of Battle of Galwan unveiled the first song from the Salman Khan–starrer ahead of Republic Day. Titled “Maatrubhumi,” the song offers a stirring glimpse into both the emotional and patriotic core of the film, featuring Salman Khan alongside Chitrangada Singh. The video has Salman singing a patriotic song to his wife and children, and later, the visuals shift to the battlefield.
Composed by Salman Khan’s long-time collaborator Himesh Reshammiya, the track is sunf by Arijit Singh, Shreya Ghoshal and Master Mani Dharamkot. The lyrics are penned by Sameer Anjaan, adding emotional weight to the visuals.
The song opens with sweeping shots of the Galwan Valley, followed by the Indian tricolour and a platoon of Indian Army soldiers. The narrative then shifts to Salman Khan’s personal life, showcasing moments with his wife and children as he lends voice to the song. As the track progresses, it moves into scenes from the battlefield.
Watch the song here:
One sequence that stood out shows a symbolic peace gesture, with Salman’s character offering a namaste while a Chinese commander bows in acknowledgment. The visuals further hint at a turning point in the conflict, showing Chinese troops waving the white flag, while a bruised yet resolute Salman remains unyielding. The song concludes with a powerful image of the platoon forming the shape of the Indian flag.
Soon after its release, the song’s comment section was flooded with reactions. While many celebrated the much-loved collaboration between Salman Khan and Arijit Singh, others compared the Salman Khan starrer to Dhurandhar and Border 2. One fan wrote, “Yeh gaana sirf 2:24 minute ka nahi, poore ek ghante ka hona chahiye,” while another commented, “Iss baar Bajrangi Bhaijaan wali feeling aa rahi hai. Blockbuster.” However, there were some who were disappointed by the song. One user shared on X, “Take retirement bhai. What is this? Honestly I am not the hater but disappointed with his performance in #Matrubhoomi song and #BattleOfGalwan teaser !!!! Really disappointed.”
Produced by Salman Khan Films and directed by Apoorva Lakhia, Battle of Galwan stars Salman Khan as Indian Army officer Colonel Santosh Babu and is based on the deadly 2020 Galwan Valley clash. The film is slated for an April release this year.
