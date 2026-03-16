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Salman Khan’s Battle of Galwan gets a new title; now called Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace
According to an official statement from the film’s team, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace carries a thought that Salman Khan hopes will resonate deeply with audiences in today’s times.
Salman Khan’s upcoming war drama Battle of Galwan has officially been retitled Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace. The change was announced through a striking new poster, with the makers stating that the new title aims to convey a powerful message to the world amid rising global tensions, particularly the ongoing conflict in the Middle East involving the United States. According to an official statement from the film’s team, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace carries a thought that Salman Khan hopes will resonate deeply with audiences in today’s times.
The actor also took to Instagram to unveil the new poster with the caption, “May War Rest in Peace.” The visual shows Salman in an army uniform, bruised and battle-worn, stopping a nail-studded rod that is being swung at him. Only a part of his face is visible, hinting that the moment is from an intense war sequence. The poster prominently reveals the film’s new title, Maatrubhumi.
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Earlier, the makers had released a song titled Maatrubhumi. With the film’s sudden title change, the track now effectively becomes the film’s title song.
The ongoing war in the Middle East has also begun impacting the film industry in multiple ways. While the makers of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Adults recently postponed the film’s release from March 19 to June 4 citing the war situation, Salman Khan’s film has chosen to respond by changing its title to deliver a message of peace.
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Meanwhile, the conflict has also triggered a shortage of LPG across parts of India, also creating uncertainty on several film sets. With cooking gas supplies affected, many productions are struggling to arrange food for cast and crew, forcing shoots to slow down or halt. Around 18 films in Kerala are currently in limbo, with the Kerala Producers Association warning that the industry could face a collective loss of nearly Rs 5 crore if the LPG crisis continues.
The war could also affect theatrical releases in several regions. Dhurandhar 2 has reportedly already been banned in Gulf countries due to its alleged anti-Pakistan narrative.
Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, Maatrubhumi will depict the violent clash between Indian and Chinese troops in the Ladakh region in 2020. The film also stars Chitrangda Singh in a key role.
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