Salman Khan’s Battle of Galwan gets a new title; now called Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace

Salman Khan’s upcoming war drama Battle of Galwan has officially been retitled Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace. The change was announced through a striking new poster, with the makers stating that the new title aims to convey a powerful message to the world amid rising global tensions, particularly the ongoing conflict in the Middle East involving the United States. According to an official statement from the film’s team, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace carries a thought that Salman Khan hopes will resonate deeply with audiences in today’s times.

The actor also took to Instagram to unveil the new poster with the caption, “May War Rest in Peace.” The visual shows Salman in an army uniform, bruised and battle-worn, stopping a nail-studded rod that is being swung at him. Only a part of his face is visible, hinting that the moment is from an intense war sequence. The poster prominently reveals the film’s new title, Maatrubhumi.