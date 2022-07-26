scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Salman Khan bats for Katrina Kaif: ‘She has worked really hard’

At the promotional event of Vikrant Rona, Salman Khan spoke about Katrina Kaif and how she's worked hard to achieve success in her career.

July 26, 2022
Trust Salman Khan to bat for his friends. At a promotional event for Vikrant Rona, the Bollywood star praised Katrina Kaif, saying she has worked hard to achieve what she has.

Vikrant Rona, starring Kiccha Sudeep, is being presented by Salman in the Hindi belt. The film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari and Neetha Ashok. Salman and Sudeep’s good friend Riteish Deshmukh and his wife Genelia Dsouza also joined the team at the promotional event.

While talking about his association with Sudeep and Jacqueline, Riteish went on to laud the latter and her dancing abilities. To this, Salman teased her, “She’s not the only one.” Assuming he is talking about her, Jacqueline shot back, “You are a very good dancer too.” But the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor quipped, “It’s not about me. There’s also Katrina who has worked really hard.”

Salman Khan will soon be reuniting with Katrina Kaif in Tiger 3. The Manish Sharma directed action drama also features Emraan Hashmi in a pivotal role.

