Celebrities react as Salman Khan gets bail in blackbuck poaching case: Highlights

Salman Khan was convicted in 1998 blackbuck poaching case by the Jodhpur court on Thursday. The actor was sentenced to five years in jail for killing two blackbucks and slapped with a fine of Rs 10,000. After the sentence was announced, he was taken to the Jodhpur Central Jail where he spent the night. On Friday, his bail plea was reserved till Saturday by the sessions court as it sought a detailed report from the lower court. His bail plea was heard at 10.30 am today and after much argument, the actor has been granted bail.

The industry friends of the actor and his family have been standing strong beside him. Just like they extended their support on social media after the actor was pronounced guilty, today too, all have expressed their happiness.

