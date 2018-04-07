Celebrities react as Salman Khan gets bail in blackbuck poaching case: Highlights

Salman Khan was convicted in 1998 blackbuck poaching case by the Jodhpur court on Thursday. The actor was sentenced to five years in jail for killing two blackbucks and slapped with a fine of Rs 10,000. After the sentence was announced, he was taken to the Jodhpur Central Jail where he spent the night. On Friday, his bail plea was reserved till Saturday by the sessions court as it sought a detailed report from the lower court. His bail plea was heard at 10.30 am today and after much argument, the actor has been granted bail.
The industry friends of the actor and his family have been standing strong beside him. Just like they extended their support on social media after the actor was pronounced guilty, today too, all have expressed their happiness.
Also Read: Blackbuck poaching case LIVE UPDATES
Read all the celebrity reactions on Salman Khan:
Highlights
Race 3 director Remo D'Souza expresses happiness over the decision
Race 3 director Remo D'Souza told PTI, "I am happy that he has got bail. After working with him so closely I have become a huge fan of him not only as an actor but also as a human being. Almost 90 percent of the shoot for 'Race 3' is over and the remaining portions will mostly be shot in India." Producer Ramesh Taurani who is co-producing the film with Salman's SKF Films said, "For us Salman coming out of this was more important. Our prayers have been answered. The shooting of 'Race 3' is almost over, a romantic song is left, which will feature Salman and Jacqueline."
Sona Mohapatra lashes out at Priya Gupta for supporting Salman Khan
Singer Sona Mohapatra who has been vocal about the developments in Salman Khan's blackbuck poaching case since Thursday, took to her Twitter handle to pull up Blackmail producer Priya Gupta as she expressed happiness after Salman was granted bail. She tweeted, "Priya Gupta knows better cus she is 1)A higher authority than the court of law of this country. 2)Loves bhai more than the law of this land. 3)Knows how to ‘protect’ India’s wild life better than the experts. 4)Loves to suck up to the Bolly Brats 5)Is an ‘academic’. Tell me. 🔴"
Mika declares that he will dedicate two songs to Salman Khan at IPL tonight
Singer Mika Singh, who has collaborated with Salman Khan on various films including Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Kick, declared that he will dedicate two songs to the actor at the IPL opening tonight.
Sonakshi Sinha on Salman Khan's bail: Hum Really Saath Saath Hain
Sonakshi Sinha who has worked Salman in the Dabangg franchise shared an endearing click of her with the actor on her Instagram account and captioned it as, "The force and the forcefield 👊🏼 #surakshakavach #humreallysaathsaathhai #gotyourback."
Subhash Ghai reacts on Salman Khan's bail
Filmmaker Subhash Ghai who has worked with Salman Khan in the film Yuvvraaj tweeted, 'Thanx God 🙏🏽 देर हैं अंधेर नहीं। Good deeds will always pay @BeingSalmanKhan a full justice finally. He has already been punished mentally for 20 years for his big mistakes n still waiting for justice. God bless u salman @beinghuman🙏🏽'
Director Anees Bazmee, who has worked with Salman in No Entry told PTI, "I am very very happy. He is a family, a very dear friend so I wanted him to be free at the earliest from all this. At the same time, we have to follow the law of the land. We are hopeful the higher court will look at things properly and he will be out of this soon."
Race 3 director Remo D'Souza told PTI, "I am happy that he has got bail. After working with him so closely I have become a huge fan of him not only as an actor but also as a human being. Almost 90 percent of the shoot for 'Race 3' is over and the remaining portions will mostly be shot in India." Producer Ramesh Taurani who is co-producing the film with Salman's SKF Films said, "For us Salman coming out of this was more important. Our prayers have been answered. The shooting of 'Race 3' is almost over, a romantic song is left, which will feature Salman and Jacqueline."
Singer Sona Mohapatra who has been vocal about the developments in Salman Khan's blackbuck poaching case since Thursday, took to her Twitter handle to pull up Blackmail producer Priya Gupta as she expressed happiness after Salman was granted bail. She tweeted, "Priya Gupta knows better cus she is 1)A higher authority than the court of law of this country. 2)Loves bhai more than the law of this land. 3)Knows how to ‘protect’ India’s wild life better than the experts. 4)Loves to suck up to the Bolly Brats 5)Is an ‘academic’. Tell me. 🔴"
Arjun Bijlani who currently stars in Colors TV show Ishq Mein Marjawan believes that it is the prayers of Salman's fans that worked in his favour and TV anchor Maniesh Paul shared a photo with Salman.
Singer Mika Singh, who has collaborated with Salman Khan on various films including Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Kick, declared that he will dedicate two songs to the actor at the IPL opening tonight.
Galliyan singer Ankit Tiwari implied that Salman Khan paid the price of being a celebrity.
Television actor welcomes back Salman Khan.
Kamya Punjabi and Manveer Gurjar who have been supporting the Bigg Boss host Salman Khan from the day he was pronounced guilty in 1998 blackbuck poaching case are happy after the actor has been granted bail by the Jodhpur sessions court. Manveer in his tweet thanked all who supported Salman all this while.
ये सबकी दुआओ का असर है जो सारी बुराइयाँ और ख़िलाफ़त बेअसर है। 100 अच्छाईयों में 1 बुराई सबको नज़र आती है। मगर ऊपर वाले की नज़र सीधी हो तो अच्छाई को राह मिल ही जाती है। Thanks for Supporting @BeingSalmanKhan #SalmanGetsBail #BlackBuckPoachingCase
Sonakshi Sinha who has worked Salman in the Dabangg franchise shared an endearing click of her with the actor on her Instagram account and captioned it as, "The force and the forcefield 👊🏼 #surakshakavach #humreallysaathsaathhai #gotyourback."
Expressing his happiness on his social media handle, Adnan Sami who worked with the actor in Bajrangi Bhaijaan wrote, "So happy for the bail of my dear brother @BeingSalmanKhan . Relieved. Come home. ‘JAI HO!’ #SalmanKhan."
Shilpa Shinde, whose new show Dhan Dhana Dhan starts today, rejoiced for Salman Khan on Twitter.
Arshi Khan, who was a contestant on Bigg Boss 11, expressed her happiness on Twitter.
Filmmaker Subhash Ghai who has worked with Salman Khan in the film Yuvvraaj tweeted, 'Thanx God 🙏🏽 देर हैं अंधेर नहीं। Good deeds will always pay @BeingSalmanKhan a full justice finally. He has already been punished mentally for 20 years for his big mistakes n still waiting for justice. God bless u salman @beinghuman🙏🏽'
TV actor Aamir Ali expressed his joy as Salman gets bail.