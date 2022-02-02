Salman Khan is ‘getting back’ in shape before resuming Tiger 3 shoot with Katrina Kaif, see photo

Salman Khan is back to the grind. He recently posted a picture of himself as he worked out in the gym. In the photo, Salman is seen flaunting the muscles of his back. Sharing the picture from the gym, Dabangg Khan wrote, “Getting back! @beingstrongglobal.”

Salman’s chiselled physique found many admirers on social media. Commenting on the picture shared by the actor, one of the Instagram users wrote, “Awesome🔥🔥🔥”. Another added, “Real fitness Icon❤️🔥” There were some who called the image “Goal❤️👑”. A few also wrote, “Tiger is Back”.

Salman Khan will reportedly resume the shoot of the next film in his Tiger franchise. The actor will be finishing the last schedule of the film in Delhi along with co-actor Katrina Kaif from February 12 and 13.

Recently, Salman congratulated Katrina on her marriage to Vicky Kaushal on the grand finale on Bigg Boss 15. On the show, Salman grooved on Katrina’s “Chikni Chameli” with Rakhi Sawant and Rubina Dilaik. As the performance ended, Salman said, “Shaadi mubarak ho, Katrina (Congratulations on your wedding, Katrina).”

Salman Khan and his family were not invited to Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding that took place on December 9 last year.

Yash Raj Films’ Tiger 3 is the next chapter in the spy action-thriller franchise, which will see Salman and Katrina reprise their roles of agents Tiger and Zoya. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, the film will also star Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist. On his 56th birthday, Salman had said Tiger 3 would release by December 2022.