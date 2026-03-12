Salman Khan attends wedding reception of Sooraj Barjatya’s daughter with tight security cover, Aamir Khan poses with son Junaid. Watch

The man who made us fall all over again with the big fat Indian wedding has now witnessed one in his own home, his daughter’s. Sooraj Barjatya, the director of 1994 blockbuster romantic comedy Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, hosted a grand wedding reception for his daughter Eesha Barjatya and her husband Abhishek in Mumbai on Thursday.

Several celebrities attended the celebration and blessed the newly married couple. The guest list included Salman Khan, who walked in with a tight security cover. The actor and the director go a long way back, having started their careers together with Maine Pyar Kiya in 1989. They followed it up with memorable collaborations in Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Hum Saath – Saath Hain (1999), and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015).

Aamir Khan arrived at the venue with his son Junaid Khan, a day after dropping the trailer of Junaid’s upcoming romantic comedy, Ek Din, which is being co-produced by Aamir Khan Productions and the actor’s cousin and filmmaker Mansoor Khan. The film is slated to release in cinemas on May 1.

Rani Mukerji also attended the wedding reception. While she’s never worked with Sooraj Barjatya, her husband Aditya Chopra is said to be close to the filmmaker, particularly since they made their directorial debuts around the same time with seminal romantic comedies Maine Pyar Kiya and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, respectively.

Neighbours and longtime co-stars Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher also arrived at the venue and posed for the paparazzi together. While Anil’s daughter Sonam Kapoor has worked with Barjatya in his hit romantic drama Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Anupam enjoys a long association with the filmmaker, starting from Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! all the way till his upcoming directorial, Yeh Prem Mol Liya.

Anil Kapoor’s elder brother and producer Boney Kapoor also attended the wedding reception. Veteran actor Poonam Dhillon was also a part of the celebrations, as she posed for pictures with her daughter Paloma Thakeria, who made her acting debut with Dono, the 2023 romantic drama that marked the directorial debut of Sooraj Barjatya’s son, Avnish Barjatya.

Television actor Dilip Joshi, best known for his portrayal of Jethalal in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, was also seen indulging in the festivities.