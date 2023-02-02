scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 02, 2023
Advertisement

Salman Khan attends Pooja Hegde’s brother Rishabh’s wedding, see photos and videos

Salman Khan graced Pooja Hegde's brother Rishabh Hegde's wedding festivities. Salman and Pooja will be seen together in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Salman Khan, Pooja HegdeSalman Khan and Pooja Hegde in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.
Listen to this article
Salman Khan attends Pooja Hegde’s brother Rishabh’s wedding, see photos and videos
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Pooja Hegde’s brother Rishabh Hegde got married to Shivani Shetty on January 30 and the actor has been dropping mesmerising pictures from the wedding ceremony. In a viral picture doing rounds on the internet, Pooja’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan co-star Salman Khan is seen posing with the newlyweds.

In the picture, Salman, who is all smiles in an all-black outfit, is seen standing beside Rishabh and Shivani. In another video, Pooja is seen dancing to Salman’s song “Chote Chote Bhaiyon Ke Bade Bhaiya” at the sangeet night. Salman also attended the sangeet night and was seen posing with Pooja and others.

 

Pooja Hegde also took to her Instagram handle and shared beautiful pictures from the wedding. She wrote in the caption, “My brother got married to the love of his life. What a rollercoaster of a week it was. I have cried happy tears and laughed like a child. Anna (brother), as you step into the next phase in your life, I hope you love uncontrollably, give with all your heart and find peace and understanding in each other’s presence.Shivani Shetty, you beautiful stunning bride, welcome to the family.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Japanese literary giant Haruki Murakami to publish new novel after six years
Japanese literary giant Haruki Murakami to publish new novel after six years
Union Budget 2023 | After targeting rural and urban poor, a 2024 signal: ...
Union Budget 2023 | After targeting rural and urban poor, a 2024 signal: ...
Chhattisgarh: How mohalla classes and online sessions helped students tid...
Chhattisgarh: How mohalla classes and online sessions helped students tid...
Healthcare budget: 157 new nursing colleges on the cards, drive to end si...
Healthcare budget: 157 new nursing colleges on the cards, drive to end si...

The teaser of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was released recently. The film will be released in theatres on April 21, 2023.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 02-02-2023 at 15:33 IST
Next Story

Teammates and coach stand in solidarity with 15-year-old Sikh boy told to remove Patka during football match in Spain

BUDGET 2023 LIVE EXPLAINED | Read our analysis of the Budget presented by Nirmala Sitharaman
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

kapil son birthday
When Kapil Sharma became ‘Daddy Pig’ for son Trishaan
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Feb 02: Latest News
Advertisement
close