Salman Khan attends Pooja Hegde’s brother Rishabh’s wedding, see photos and videos

Pooja Hegde’s brother Rishabh Hegde got married to Shivani Shetty on January 30 and the actor has been dropping mesmerising pictures from the wedding ceremony. In a viral picture doing rounds on the internet, Pooja’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan co-star Salman Khan is seen posing with the newlyweds.

In the picture, Salman, who is all smiles in an all-black outfit, is seen standing beside Rishabh and Shivani. In another video, Pooja is seen dancing to Salman’s song “Chote Chote Bhaiyon Ke Bade Bhaiya” at the sangeet night. Salman also attended the sangeet night and was seen posing with Pooja and others.

Pooja Hegde also took to her Instagram handle and shared beautiful pictures from the wedding. She wrote in the caption, “My brother got married to the love of his life. What a rollercoaster of a week it was. I have cried happy tears and laughed like a child. Anna (brother), as you step into the next phase in your life, I hope you love uncontrollably, give with all your heart and find peace and understanding in each other’s presence.Shivani Shetty, you beautiful stunning bride, welcome to the family.”

The teaser of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was released recently. The film will be released in theatres on April 21, 2023.