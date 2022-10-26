Salman Khan attends Aayush Sharma’s birthday party after recovering from dengue; Kangana Ranaut, Shehnaaz Gill arrive in style

Bollywood actor Aayush Sharma rang in his 32nd birthday in style on Tuesday. He hosted a star-studded birthday party for his friends, family and colleagues in Mumbai. Aayush’s brothers-in-law and actors Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan attended the party. Others who graced the Antim actor’s birthday celebration include Kangana Ranaut, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Varun Sharma, Sonakshi Sinha, and Chunky Panday.

Salman, who has just recovered from dengue and missed Diwali parties due to his health, kept his look casual as he opted for a blue t-shirt and maroon trousers. While striking a pose for the paparazzi, he folded his hands and wished them ‘Happy Diwali’. Salman’s brother Sohail was also seen in a blue denim and pink t-shirt. Arbaaz chose to pair a blazer with a white shirt and blue denim.

Kangana Ranaut arrived at the party in a red dress. Shehnaaz walked in wearing a formal outfit and looked every bit gorgeous. She was her usual bubbly self with the paparazzi stationed outside Aayush’s house. She also met designer Manish Malhotra on her way inside the building.

Before heading for his party, Aayush cut his birthday cake with photographers and also posed for a few photos with his wife Arpita Khan Sharma.

Here are all the photos of celebrities who attended Aayush Sharma’s birthday bash:

Salman Khan at Aayush Sharma’s birthday party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Salman Khan at Aayush Sharma’s birthday party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Shehnaaz Gill looked chic at Aayush Sharma’s birthday party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Shehnaaz Gill looked chic at Aayush Sharma’s birthday party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Sonakshi Sinha was all smiles as she arrived for Aayush Sharma’s birthday party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Sonakshi Sinha was all smiles as she arrived for Aayush Sharma’s birthday party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Aayush Sharma cut his birthday cake. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Aayush Sharma cut his birthday cake. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Kangana Ranaut was also on the guest list for Aayush Sharma’s birthday party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Kangana Ranaut was also on the guest list for Aayush Sharma’s birthday party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Arbaaz Khan at Aayush Sharma’s birthday party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Arbaaz Khan at Aayush Sharma’s birthday party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Palak Tiwari was seen at Aayush Sharma’s birthday party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Palak Tiwari was seen at Aayush Sharma’s birthday party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Sohail Khan stopped to get a picture clicked. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Sohail Khan stopped to get a picture clicked. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Varun Sharma at Aayush Sharma’s birthday party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Varun Sharma at Aayush Sharma’s birthday party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Shabir Ahluwalia and Kanchi Kaul are close friends with Arpita and Aayush. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Shabir Ahluwalia and Kanchi Kaul are close friends with Arpita and Aayush. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Aayush Sharma was last seen in 2021’s Antim: The Final Truth with Salman Khan. His next film AS04 was announced by Salman. Unlike his last two films, the film is not made by his superstar brother-in-law. The film has been directed by the duo named Fire & Ice (Ravi Verma & Imran Sardhariya) and its teaser is expected to be revealed today on the actor’s birthday.