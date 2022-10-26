scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 26, 2022

Salman Khan attends Aayush Sharma’s birthday party after recovering from dengue; Kangana Ranaut, Shehnaaz Gill arrive in style

Aayush Sharma had a star-studded birthday celebration in Mumbai on Tuesday. Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan came to wish their brother-in-law.

aayush sharma birthday photosKangana Ranaut, Shehnaaz Gill and Salman Khan attended Aayush Sharma's birthday bash. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Bollywood actor Aayush Sharma rang in his 32nd birthday in style on Tuesday. He hosted a star-studded birthday party for his friends, family and colleagues in Mumbai. Aayush’s brothers-in-law and actors Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan attended the party. Others who graced the Antim actor’s birthday celebration include Kangana Ranaut, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Varun Sharma, Sonakshi Sinha, and Chunky Panday.

Salman, who has just recovered from dengue and missed Diwali parties due to his health, kept his look casual as he opted for a blue t-shirt and maroon trousers. While striking a pose for the paparazzi, he folded his hands and wished them ‘Happy Diwali’. Salman’s brother Sohail was also seen in a blue denim and pink t-shirt. Arbaaz chose to pair a blazer with a white shirt and blue denim.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @varindertchawla

Kangana Ranaut arrived at the party in a red dress. Shehnaaz walked in wearing a formal outfit and looked every bit gorgeous. She was her usual bubbly self with the paparazzi stationed outside Aayush’s house. She also met designer Manish Malhotra on her way inside the building.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @varindertchawla

Before heading for his party, Aayush cut his birthday cake with photographers and also posed for a few photos with his wife Arpita Khan Sharma.

Also read |Salman Khan sends best wishes to brother-in-law Aayush Sharma for his next

Here are all the photos of celebrities who attended Aayush Sharma’s birthday bash: 

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
A reign with no reins: China of, by and for Xi JinpingPremium
A reign with no reins: China of, by and for Xi Jinping
The heaviness of rockets, why it matters in space flightPremium
The heaviness of rockets, why it matters in space flight
2 days after it opened, Assam ‘Miya Museum’ sealed, CM Sarma ...Premium
2 days after it opened, Assam ‘Miya Museum’ sealed, CM Sarma ...
UPSC Key-October 25, 2022: Why you should read ‘Rishi Sunak’ or ‘Cyclone ...Premium
UPSC Key-October 25, 2022: Why you should read ‘Rishi Sunak’ or ‘Cyclone ...
salman khan Salman Khan at Aayush Sharma’s birthday party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) shehnaaz gill Shehnaaz Gill looked chic at Aayush Sharma’s birthday party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) sonakshi sinha Sonakshi Sinha was all smiles as she arrived for Aayush Sharma’s birthday party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) aayush sharma Aayush Sharma cut his birthday cake. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) kangana Kangana Ranaut was also on the guest list for Aayush Sharma’s birthday party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) arbaaz khan Arbaaz Khan at Aayush Sharma’s birthday party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) palak tiwari Palak Tiwari was seen at Aayush Sharma’s birthday party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) sohail khan Sohail Khan stopped to get a picture clicked. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) varun sharma Varun Sharma at Aayush Sharma’s birthday party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) shabbir ahluwalia Shabir Ahluwalia and Kanchi Kaul are close friends with Arpita and Aayush. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Aayush Sharma was last seen in 2021’s Antim: The Final Truth with Salman Khan. His next film AS04 was announced by Salman. Unlike his last two films, the film is not made by his superstar brother-in-law. The film has been directed by the duo named Fire & Ice (Ravi Verma & Imran Sardhariya) and its teaser is expected to be revealed today on the actor’s birthday.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 26-10-2022 at 08:45:02 am
Next Story

T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma’s form major concern for India, says Sunil Gavaskar

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

varun dhawan, madhuri dixit, ajay devgn
Madhuri Dixit, Varun Dhawan, Ajay Devgn: 7 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 26: Latest News
Advertisement