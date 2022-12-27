Salman Khan @ 57: The superstar of all seasons and platforms is still one of the most bankable stars of Bollywood

At 57, Salman Khan is still one of the most bankable actors in Bollywood. Even though he has delivered some moderately hit films after years of ruling the box office, filmmakers, trade experts and audiences continue trusting Salman to deliver a good dose of entertainment.

Anees Bazmee, who directed Salman in films like No Entry and Ready, reveals why filmmakers choose to work with the Bollywood superstar even after all these years. Bazmee said, “Filmmakers want to work with him because he is a superstar. Salman Khan is the biggest superstar of our generation. Along with being a superstar, he is also a great actor. He can express emotions in any situation. He can do comedy, romantic roles as well as serious roles. So, directors always wish to work with him and want to make sure that they have at least one film in their filmography with him in the lead. Salman is also very professional, and as his dialogue goes, when he promises, he delivers. His mass appeal is effervescent. People want to see Salman in all his glory. He is a very lovable actor; his fans really love him. He is also a versatile actor. He is the perfect combination of star-actor.”

On being asked what value Salman adds to films, Bazmee said, “He doesn’t only add value, he actually elevates the film. People consider him a superstar, so the film automatically becomes big and people start discussing it, looking forward to it, film ki izzat badh jaati hai. The film starts being mounted as a big budget superstar film. When Salman’s name is associated with a film, logon ko lagta hai ki yeh film chalegi (people feel that this movie will run) and that’s true for most of his films. Most have been superhits because Salman has starred in them.”

Salman Khan has a mixed bag of films next year. While there is apprehension about Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, fans and industry experts are ready to place their bets on Tiger 3, the third installment of the Tiger franchise.

Film exhibitor Vishek Chauhan said, “There’s question mark on Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan because it’s not part of any franchise or a universe. But since it’s a Salman Khan film, and it’s coming on Eid, it should definitely take a start, and put up respectable numbers. If the film is good, it’ll definitely go on to garner a good collection.”

He added, “Tiger 3 is a sure shot film. With Shah Rukh’s appearance as Pathaan confirmed, they might probably also try to get Hrithik in the film to up the ante. That film is a no brainer, a sure shot blockbuster. You don’t need to convince people to watch a Tiger film. You need to do that for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.”

Vishek Chauhan further shared how Salman’s characters that have been popularised over the years find a lot of acceptance. He said, “Whenever these stars, including Salman, will come with a character that they’ve popularized over the years, they’ll get a lot of box office gold. But an original film, something new, irrespective of genre, that’ll be a tough sell post pandemic. The Bollywood market is completely leaning towards franchises. Mere star presence isn’t enough to get people to theatres. Today the audience asks, ‘Aur kya hai?‘ (What more is there?).”

When it comes to television, Salman Khan stands way ahead when compared to the legendary Amitabh Bachchan (KBC) or even action director Rohit Shetty (Khatron Ke Khiladi). And it’s not just because Bigg Boss has a wider audience but the charm that he brings to the show. Today, Bigg Boss is synonymous with Salman. Also, kids, who may not be familiar with Hindi cinema yet, often tend to watch television with family and recognise the superstar’s face. We have been told by a parent of a six-year-old child in Delhi that she calls Salman ‘Bigg Boss wale uncle’, proving how he’s managed to find an audience through the show.

Former Viacom18 COO Raj Nayak, in an interview with BrandEquity in 2017, had spoken about Salman’s varying TG (target audience). “Now, Salman Khan, on the other hand, is loved by a five-year-old boy. But as you saw at the event outside, their mothers and grandparents also wanted pictures with him. So, he cuts across all TGs. Of course, we want to capitalize on that. So, we want to make sure that the 7-year-old also watches and the grandparent also watches. India is still a 93% single TV household,” he shared while talking about Bigg Boss and its ‘controversial image’.

A source close to Bigg Boss also told indianexpress.com that Salman Khan’s popularity does add a lot of value to the Colors reality show. It is for this reason that the makers have gotten the star onboard, accepting all his demands each year. Salman too is fond of the team, and even though he keeps saying he won’t do the show again, he relents and comes back every year.

“With Salman, he exudes authority and yet can be fun, which is the perfect combination for a Bigg Boss host. Thus, while contestants respect his words, they can also indulge in some banter with him. Weekend episodes always garner higher ratings as people want to know Salman’s views on the past week’s happenings. And while many may not agree with his opinions, his thoughts always give a clearer perspective to audiences about contestants. He also handles issues, especially controversial ones with maturity, that have often been lauded by the audience.”

While Bigg Boss brought Salman Khan a wider audience (he started hosting the show in 2010), he made his small-screen debut with Dus Ka Dum in 2008. When the show came back in 2018, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan star spoke at the launch about how television gave him a new identity. The actor also added how he was skeptical, especially because he had a negative image back then, but it was his father, who pushed him to try the new medium.

While he no longer has the Friday jitters, Salman shared that he was really nervous before the premiere of Dus Ka Dum. “I was accepted on the big screen but then there’s so many factors that makes it look great and likeable. Here I was on a platform with no dialogues and only interacting with common people. I was anxious if they would like my real personality. I was a bundle of nerves when the show launched.”

The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan actor further shared that an incident made him realise that the audience has finally accepted his real self. “I was shooting for Wanted in Panvel and as usual I was out for a run. That farmhouse has been there from the time Maine Pyar Kiya released but suddenly I had an old lady come up to me and say, ‘Dus Ka Dum ho na?’. And during the eight-kilometer run, the entire town was clicking pictures saying ‘Dus Ka Dum’. I really felt great that day and I also realised that people have forgotten my characters Prem, Raja, Arjun, Samir and now know me by my real name.”

Salman Khan might come across as an easy-going guy, but he is also a very self-aware actor who is connected to his audience, and promises entertainment in every way he can.

At a press conference, when Salman was asked what’s it about him that the common man connects so well with him, the actor smiled to say, “I have no idea and I don’t want to find out, because if I do find out, I will overdo it, and that will not work for me anymore. I just like to be the way I am and keep it at that.”

Lastly, fans have a special place for Salman in their hearts, irrespective of the fate of his films. We caught up with one of his fans, Aparna Mukerji, who calls herself a true-blue Salman fan. She calls him a Grand Master of Bollywood, but wants “the sweet, coy, charming Salman back.”

“Salman is a grand master in the truest sense. Having him around is an instant ‘I am safe’ feeler for Bollywood. Watching him on-screen and off-screen has been incredible – only to see him change and evolve again and again. He has developed his own inimitable andaaz. From Hum Aapke Hai Kaun to Tiger 3 – he has truly become Sabka Bhai Sabki Jaan (A play on his upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan). But now, I want the sweet, coy, charming Salman back. He who is not macho or indestructible but he who is vulnerable. He who is sweet and he who is in love. I think the Bhai baton can go to Pathaan Bhai now,“ said Aparna.