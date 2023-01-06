Salman Khan asks Tina Datta ‘koi aur nahi tha chipakne ke laayak’ after her cosy dance with Shalin Bhanot, fans say it’s ‘Tina’s choice’

The upcoming ‘Shukravaar Ka Vaar’ episode of Bigg Boss 16 will be intense as host Salman Khan will be seen scolding and questioning Tina Datta about her intimate dance with Shalin Bhanot. In the new promo, Salman said, “Tina konsa game khel rahi aur kiske saath.”

Datta was left speechless when Salman questioned her relationship status with Shalin and also asked her about the ‘mixed signals’ she has been sending Shalin. When Tina said, “Mai dhong nahi karti (I don’t pretent),” Salman replied and said, “I think it’s the opposite.” When Tina said that she spoke to Shalin about this and told him, “Nahi ho sakta hai humare beech kuch,” Salman brought up the dance and said, “Baaki koi nahi tha dance karne ke laayak ya chipakne ke laayak.”

Shalin also reacted to Salman’s allegations and said, “Don’t say that. Don’t be hard on her”. Salman replied, “You want brownie points”. Fans on the internet reacted to Salman’s comment and said that it’s Tina’s choice. One of the fans wrote, “Call it fake, love, friendship, for game OK Cannot deny #ShalinBhanot𓃵 n #TinaDatta have bond Bond No bond BUT Why she can’t dance? Her choice. Why questioning?”

Another fan said, “I like both Shalin and Tina. They r humans like others and hesitate to accept their feelings on national TV. That’s normal. But its high time tina should stand with shalin and accept her feelings for him or else leave him alone and both shall play solo.”

For the unversed, on the New Years eve, BB hosted a concert for the contestants and rappers MC Stan, Ikka and Sedhe Maut performed. Shalin and Tina grabbed attention with their romantic dance and Tina also told Shalin, “You made me fall in love, you shouldn’t have.” Sajid Khan, Archana Gautam and other contestants called their chemistry fake and said ‘Top level ka fraud’.