Salman Khan, Aryan Khan, Karan Johar and others attend Chunky Panday’s birthday bash. See photos and videos

Actor Chunky Panday will turn 60 on Monday, September 26. However, he threw a pre-birthday bash for his friends on Saturday night. While daughter Ananya Panday was seen arriving with friends, all eyes were on Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan’s eldest son Aryan Khan. Other guests also included Karan Johar, Jackie Shroff, Sonali Bendre, Goldie Behl, Neha Dhupia, Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor, among others.

As a paparazzo shared a video of Aryan entering the venue in his car, many questioned why he never had a smile on his face. While many dropped heart and fire emojis on the post, a fan also wrote, “HEY HAWTIE 😮😮YOUNG SRK👀👀👀👀👀👀👀🔥🔥🔥🔥.” As for Salman Khan, fans posted love-struck emojis adding how he looked drop-dead handsome even at his age.

Salman Khan makes a stylish entry at Chunky Panday’s birthday party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Chunky Panday had last appeared in Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives 2, where his wife Bhavana Pandey is one of the leads. On the show, he opened up about how his colleagues make fun of him and why he chooses to not respond.

“It’s a very selfish thing within me that causes this. Because I feel I should always be the topic of discussion whether good or bad. And then people love it, because it’s like a punching bag and they go on and on. But what they don’t realize is that they are actually talking about me.”

He then said that the moment he is not being discussed he starts losing interest and he starts eating or leaves the room. Bhavana Pandey then added “As his wife at times I really feel bad. Sometimes I am like, ‘Why do you allow them’. Most of these people cannot take a joke on themselves.”