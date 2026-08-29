‘Most secular video’: Salman Khan-Arpita’s Rakhi celebration with a Jesus painting is viral

Salman Khan celebrated the special occasion of Raksha Bandhan with his sisters Alvira Agnihotri and Arpita Khan Sharma, and videos of the actor’s rakhi celebrations are going viral on social media. In a paparazzi spotting, Salman was seen flaunting his rakhis, on Friday. In another clip, Arpita tied rakhi to her brother in front of a Jesus picture, which caught the attention of fans.

In a video, Salman was snapped on a Friday late afternoon on Raksha Bandhan. When paps shouted his name, the actor responded with a smile and wave. Before sitting in the car, he showed off his rakhi-covered wrists in front of the paparazzi. He also had tika on his forehead.