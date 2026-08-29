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‘Most secular video’: Salman Khan-Arpita’s Rakhi celebration with a Jesus painting is viral
Actor Salman Khan was spotted by the paps on Raksha Bandhan, as he was flaunting the rakhis on his hand while posing. Watch the video here.
Salman Khan celebrated the special occasion of Raksha Bandhan with his sisters Alvira Agnihotri and Arpita Khan Sharma, and videos of the actor’s rakhi celebrations are going viral on social media. In a paparazzi spotting, Salman was seen flaunting his rakhis, on Friday. In another clip, Arpita tied rakhi to her brother in front of a Jesus picture, which caught the attention of fans.
In a video, Salman was snapped on a Friday late afternoon on Raksha Bandhan. When paps shouted his name, the actor responded with a smile and wave. Before sitting in the car, he showed off his rakhi-covered wrists in front of the paparazzi. He also had tika on his forehead.
In another clip, Arpita, who is Salman’s youngest sibling, was seen doing his aarti and tying a rakhi on his wrist. The superstar smiled and looked happy during the celebrations. But, what grabbed everyone’s attention was the recreation of Leonardo Da Vinci’s The Last Supper behind them, with Jesus in the middle and the Apostles around him.
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Salman celebrates Raksha Bandhan.
byu/Kaali_99 inBollyBlindsNGossip
Netizens dropped the most hilarious comments under the video on X. “This is the most secular video on internet today. A Muslim girl (Arpita Khan) married to a Hindu man (Aayush Sharma) ties a rakhi to her Muslim brother (Salman Khan) while a picture of Jesus is in the background,” a person wrote. Another comment read, “Salman KHAN celebrating Raksha Bandhan with Jesus in background.” “Bhai is secular,” a user commented.
Arpita Khan Sharma’s daughter Ayat also tied a rakhi to Arbaaz Khan’s son Arhaan Khan, Sohail Khan’s son Nirvaan, and sister Alvira’s son – Ayaan Agnihotri.
Inside Khan-Kemmu’s Rakhi celebrations
Both Khan and Kemmu families have shared pictures on social media from their Raksha Bandhan celebrations. In one of the pictures shared by Sara Ali Khan, she was seen tying rakhis on the wrists of brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and half-brothers Taimur and Jeh Ali Khan (Kareena and Saif’s sons). Saif’s Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu’s daughter Inaaya also celebrated the festival with her brothers.
Along with the pictures from festivities with Saif, Soha wrote on Instagram, “To those who make us feel loved, safe and cared for – happy #rakshabandhan.” Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saba Ali Khan also joined them for photos.
Saif Ali Khan was previously married to actor Amrita Singh, with whom he had children Sara and Ibrahim. Later, they parted ways and Saif married Kareena Kapoor, with whom he had sons Taimur and Jehangir. Soha is married to actor Kunal Kemmu and they have daughter Inaaya.
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