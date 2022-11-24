Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan get together for father Salim Khan’s birthday. See inside pics

Veteran film writer Salim Khan celebrated his birthday on Thursday and to mark the special day, his family members including sons Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan got together for a special meal. Arbaaz took to Instagram to share photos from the get-together and wrote in the caption, “Happy birthday Daddy ❤️🤗”

The photo features Salman’s mother Salma Khan and Salim’s second wife Helen. Arpita Khan, Alvira Agnihotri and Atul Agnihotri also feature in the photo.

Salim Khan, who turned 87 on Thursday, is known for writing some of the most popular Hindi films of the 1970s. Along with Javed Akhtar, their writing duo known as Salim-Javed, gave Hindi cinema the iconic ‘angry young man’ persona that was often played by Amitabh Bachchan in those years. Some of the most famous films written by Salim-Javed include Deewar, Sholay, Trishul, Yaadon Ki Baarat, Don, Zanjeer among many others.

Salim and Javed went their separate ways in 1982 and since then, Salim Khan has not written many movies. The 1986 Mahesh Bhatt film Naam, starring Sanjay Dutt and Kumar Gaurav, was one of the last hit films of Salim Khan.

While Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar are both credited with the creation of the angry young man, Salim has previously said that it was solely created by him. “The Angry Young Man image was conceptualized by me for the film Zanjeer. Javed wasn’t even my partner when I wrote the film. It was only after I had sold it, that Javed became my partner. And I believe even Javed would confirm that it was solely my creation,” he once told ETC.

On his association with Amitabh Bachchan, he added, “If Amitabh doesn’t remember, I’d like to remind him that his two successful associations, with Manmohan Desai and Prakash Mehra were because of me. I’d called Amitabh to Juhu Hotel and introduced him to Manmohan Desai, while we were there to discuss the script of Chacha Bhatija. Prakash Mehra was shooting at Rajkamal for Pyar Ki Kahani. I’d called Amitabh to the sets and introduced him to Prakash Mehra.”