Exclusive: Sohail and Arbaaz Khan will make a cameo in Loveratri

Loveratri: Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan will make a special appearance in the film. Loveratri: Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan will make a special appearance in the film.

Sohail and Arbaaz Khan will be seen in a cameo in the former’s upcoming production venture Loveratri starring Ayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Ever since Salman announced the debut of his younger sister Arpita’s husband Ayush Sharma, rumours have been rife about the actor being part of a song in the movie. But all the rumours were refuted by Loveratri’s production company Salman Khan Films. Then, it was said that Arpita’s other brothers Sohail and Arbaaz will do a cameo but looks like all this has just been speculation. Now indianexpress.com has learnt from a highly placed source that actor Sohail and filmmaker Arbaaz will be doing a special cameo in Loveratri.

Also read | Dus Ka Dum 2018 first impression: Watch it for Salman Khan’s swag and the engaging questions

While the shooting schedule for Lovertari is in its last leg, Sohail and Arbaaz’s cameo shoot will happen in Mumbai this week. “The scene will be shot at Ellora Studios in Mumbai and the scenes will be between Sohail, Arbaaz and Ayush. Both Sohail and Arbaaz aren’t playing themselves in the film. Loveratri shoot will wrap up in July,” added the source.

Directed by debutant filmmaker Abhiraj Minawal, the film also marks the debut of model Warina Hussain.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd