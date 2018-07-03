Salman Khan: When Arbaaz was summoned in IPL betting case, I had to attend the Race 3 press conference

Salman Khan had to attend the Race 3 press conference when Arbaaz was summoned in IPL betting case. Salman Khan had to attend the Race 3 press conference when Arbaaz was summoned in IPL betting case.

Salman Khan has never shied away from speaking his mind. He has often expressed how an actor’s life is tough in the context of being under public gaze always. In a recent interview, the Race 3 actor talked about the demerits of always being in the spotlight. Salman feels an actor has to entertain his audience irrespective of what he is going through on a personal level.

In a recent interview to Filmfare, Salman revealed how difficult it was for him to promote Remo D’Souza directorial Race 3 while brother Arbaaz Khan was summoned in the Indian Premier League (IPL) betting case. Replying to a question about the lessons learnt from his fame, Salman said, “Something which is a challenge, not just for me but any other actor, is that even though you’re going through trouble, you have to be out there promoting your film, romancing your heroines. No matter how down you are, how messed up you are, that shot has to be done right. You have to make people laugh on the show even though you could be going through so much.”

Also read | Dabangg Reloaded: Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha and Katrina Kaif spread their magic

The actor added, “For example, when Arbaaz (Khan) was summoned (IPL betting case), I had to attend the Race 3 press conference. You can’t show what you’re going through. You can’t be depressed while promoting a film. I have to do this no matter what my parents, my family, my friends and I are going through. That’s a battle that one will always have to fight.”

For the uninitiated, Arbaaz’s name cropped up during the investigation of bookie Sonu Jalan in connection with the Indian Premier League (IPL) betting racket. Later, he was made a witness in the case.

On the work front, Salman will soon start work on Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat and Prabhudheva’s Dabangg 3 simultaneously. After the two films, he is expected to shoot Remo D’Souza’s untitled dance film.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd