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‘Ranveer Singh had to control all his energy’: Salman Khan applauds Dhurandhar
On the first episode of Koffee With Karan Season 9, Salman Khan analysed Ranveer Singh's performance in Dhurandhar.
Bollywood circles and fans have long debated who between Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor is the better actor, though no definitive answer has emerged. Even Salman Khan believes they can never be compared and recently discussed Ranveer’s performance in Dhurandhar (2025) and Dhurandhar 2 (2026), as well as Ranbir’s in Animal (2023), to explain why they stand as tall figures on their own, without needing to be compared to each other.
Salman Khan on Ranveer Singh vs Ranbir Kapoor debate
During the rapid-fire segment of the inaugural episode of Koffee With Karan Season 9, renowned actor Karisma Kapoor joined Salman and host Karan Johar. As Karisma asked him which portrayal among the two had made a greater impact on him, the superstar said, “Two different kinds of performance. You cannot compare any of them. Both are fantastic actors. One has got a tremendous amount of energy. One has got a tremendous amount of intensity. Both have different styles of acting.”
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Salman went on to explain why Ranveer Singh’s performance in Dhurandhar was phenomenal, unknowingly hinting that he may have a favourite, even if he isn’t ready to admit it outright. “Especially for Ranveer in Dhurandhar, he had to control all his energy.”
The superstar added, “He does everything larger than life, and he had to control that big time. For an actor, that’s a huge amount of insecurity that he did not have in the film. He is very secure as an actor and in that role in Dhurandhar.”
Host Karan Johar agreed with Salman’s observations by noting, “Correct, well said.”
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Dhurandhar and Animal box office records
Also starring Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, and Sara Arjun in key roles, Aditya Dhar helmed Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar 2. While the first instalment in the franchise grossed Rs 1,307.35 crore worldwide, according to industry tracker Sacnilk, and became the fifth-highest-grossing Indian film of all time, the second part grossed Rs 1,813.39 crore globally, making it the second-highest-grossing Indian film ever, trailing Aamir Khan’s Dangal (Rs 2,070.30 crore).
Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal also featured Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Tripti Dimri in key roles. The movie grossed Rs 915 crore worldwide.
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