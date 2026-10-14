‘Ranveer Singh had to control all his energy’: Salman Khan applauds Dhurandhar

Bollywood circles and fans have long debated who between Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor is the better actor, though no definitive answer has emerged. Even Salman Khan believes they can never be compared and recently discussed Ranveer’s performance in Dhurandhar (2025) and Dhurandhar 2 (2026), as well as Ranbir’s in Animal (2023), to explain why they stand as tall figures on their own, without needing to be compared to each other.

Salman Khan on Ranveer Singh vs Ranbir Kapoor debate

During the rapid-fire segment of the inaugural episode of Koffee With Karan Season 9, renowned actor Karisma Kapoor joined Salman and host Karan Johar. As Karisma asked him which portrayal among the two had made a greater impact on him, the superstar said, “Two different kinds of performance. You cannot compare any of them. Both are fantastic actors. One has got a tremendous amount of energy. One has got a tremendous amount of intensity. Both have different styles of acting.”