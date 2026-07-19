Salman Khan’s latest appearance sparks concern among fans: ‘He looks sick’

Salman Khan has, throughout his three-decade-plus career, been known for his youthful vigour. So much so that fans have often claimed that he’s ageing backwards. However, his most recent appearance at an event in Mumbai sparked concern among his fans as the actor, 60, suddenly looked like he’s aged a decade.

Salman Khan’s latest appearance

A video doing the rounds on social media showed Salman at the inauguration of the Data Collection and Verification Support Centre (IT Server Room) of the Slum Rehabilitation Authority. The actor smiled as he handed out keys to beneficiaries at the event, all the while looking extremely dishevelled and unwell.