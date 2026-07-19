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Salman Khan’s latest appearance sparks concern among fans: ‘He looks sick’
Salman Khan's dishevelled appearance at a Mumbai event left fans concerned about the 60-year-old actor's health.
Salman Khan has, throughout his three-decade-plus career, been known for his youthful vigour. So much so that fans have often claimed that he’s ageing backwards. However, his most recent appearance at an event in Mumbai sparked concern among his fans as the actor, 60, suddenly looked like he’s aged a decade.
Salman Khan’s latest appearance
A video doing the rounds on social media showed Salman at the inauguration of the Data Collection and Verification Support Centre (IT Server Room) of the Slum Rehabilitation Authority. The actor smiled as he handed out keys to beneficiaries at the event, all the while looking extremely dishevelled and unwell.
“He looks sick. God Bless you,” commented an X user on the viral video. “My hero is getting old,” wrote another. “What has happened to Bhai?,” asked a third one. “Something really bad is happening to Salman,” commented a fan. “I hate to see him getting old,” wrote another concerned one. “It’s okay. Everyone gets old. Still we love you, Bhai,” said another comment.
What happened to Salman Khan?? At first I thought it’s not him but saw shera too there
He is ageing like Dharmendra. pic.twitter.com/u52EZHx4KX
— Gagan Choudhary (@trigguuuu) July 19, 2026
When Salman Khan expressed concern while doing action
Salman Khan will be next seen in Apoorva Lakhia’s period war drama Mathrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace, for which he shot extensively in Leh, Ladakh last year. Speaking about the challenges of portraying a soldier in the long-awaited film, Salman acknowledged that the film has been physically taxing.
“Of course, it is physically demanding in every year, month, day, and hour. I have to give a lot more time now. Earlier, I used to finish all this in a week or two. Now it takes more time. I have been running, working out, kicking, and punching. In this film, all these things are required. For Sikandar, the action and character was different. For Mathrubhumi, everything is different,” the actor said in an interview with PTI last year.
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“Shooting in Ladakh, in high altitude, I can’t black out while performing. For it, I have to take proper training. We have to shoot in the cold water there. When I signed the film, it felt amazing, but it is very difficult film to do. Out of the 20 days’ schedule in Ladakh, I have to shoot for at least 8 days in that ice-cold water,” he added.
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