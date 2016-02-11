Anushka Sharma’s first look from Salman Khan starrer Sultan revealed

Salman Khan’s leading lady in Sultan, Anushka Sharma is prepping up really hard for the film. In the fresh pictures of hers released on Twitter one can see Anushka in a sporty avatar, ready for a fight. (Source: Twitter) Salman Khan’s leading lady in Sultan, Anushka Sharma is prepping up really hard for the film. In the fresh pictures of hers released on Twitter one can see Anushka in a sporty avatar, ready for a fight. (Source: Twitter)

Salman Khan’s leading lady in Sultan, Anushka Sharma is prepping up really hard for the film. In the fresh pictures of hers released on Twitter one can see Anushka in a sporty avatar, ready for a fight.

Anushka can be seen in shorts and a blue tee. The actress, who is seen leaning forth, seems all set for a fight. From what we comprehend, Anushka will also be seen in the wrestling ring like Salman, who plays a wrestler already.

The actress was more than happy to announce that she is Salman Khan’s lady in the film. After fighting the villains in NH10, we shall see her boxing in the ring. She took to Twitter to share the pictures of her first look from the sets of Sultan. (Also read: ‘Sultan’ director welcomes Anushka Sharma on board)

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is being released under the Yash Raj Films banner. The first schedule of the film went on floors in December 2015. It is slated for an Eid release.

