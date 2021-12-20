Salman Khan announces Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2, calls Ram Charan ‘most hardworking’ actor

The much-anticipated RRR is set to release next month. To kick off the promotions, makers planned a massive fan event in Mumbai on Sunday titled ‘Roar of RRR’. As hundreds got together to witness the lead stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt, they were in for a surprise when Salman Khan joined them on stage. The event, to be soon aired on Star TV, was also special as fans from Hyderabad joined the event traveling in special buses

Hosted by Karan Johar, actor Shriya Saran and director SS Rajamouli were also part of the thrilling event. Apart from more information about the film, fans were in for a surprise when Salman made the big announcement that Bajrangi Bhaijaan is on the cards.

During the RRR event, Bollywood’s bhai made the revelation while talking about how SS Rajamouli’s father K.V Vijayendra Prasad gave him one of his biggest films. As Karan asked, “So can we say, this is the official announcement of the film?” he replied in affirmative. The 2015 film, directed by Kabir Khan collected over Rs 300 crore at the box office, and is among the top five grossers among Hindi films.

#RRR Mumbai Pre release event Motham Jai Charan slogans .. Oka 10 Members Kavalani Oka Flag Pattukoni Oopi Credit dengudam ane Rojulu Poyayi .. pic.twitter.com/w8WwvjdHTb — Margot Fan 😍😍 (@Yevadu_) December 19, 2021

While Karan Johar showed amazement at Jr NTR’s fan following, Salman Khan heaped praises at Ram Charan. Stating that he knows him for a long time, the actor called him the ‘most hardworking’ man. He added that every time he meets Ram Charan, he is injured because of the efforts he puts in each of his projects. Further lauding RRR and its team, Salman even said that no one should release their film for four months to avoid the massive competition.

I Shared Stage With Salman Sir It’s A Fan Moment Thanks For Sharing The Stage With Us – Jr NTR

& @BeingSalmanKhan Said “I Love #JrNTR‘s Acting” #RoarOfRRRInMumbai pic.twitter.com/FvCHmpYWlL — Raees ᵀⁱᵍᵉʳ³ (@BeingDevilRaees) December 19, 2021

Director Rajamouli also appreciated his actors. Calling them an integral part of his family and journey, he said that it is because of them that he is known as a ‘star director’. As per a Pinkvilla report, the filmmaker also spoke about the differences between the two stars. “Many people asked me what’s the diff between Tarak and Charan. Charan is like a deep river filled with the brim. He is calm, but there is a lot of potential energy inside. Tarak is a thundering waterfall, full of life. That is kinetic energy.” He added while Charan is a fantastic actor and he doesn’t know it, Tarak is also a fantastic actor but he knows it.

The director also opened up about their introduction scene in RRR. “The kind of trouble I gave them. For Tarak’s intro section, we made him run in a jungle in Bulgaria without chappals. And he ran like a tiger. As for Charan, we pushed him in the middle of 2000 people, there was sweat, dust, and blood. It is one of the best I have shot in my career,” he said. Rajamouli also assured that it would be a breath taking experience watching RRR in theatres.

To be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada, RRR also stars Ajay Devgn in a pivotal role. After Bahubaali, SS Rajamouli’s craze has only become bigger, and given Johar’s Dharma Productions backing it in the Hindi market, only adds to the buzz. As per reports, the RRR team will also be promoting their film in The Kapil Sharma Show and Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 15.