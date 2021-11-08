Irritated Salman Khan snaps at a fan trying to take a selfie with him: ‘Naachna band kar’

Salman Khan was rather annoyed when a fan tried to take a selfie with him on Sunday, while the paparazzi were already taking photos of them. In a video posted by a paparazzi account on Instagram, Salman was headed to his Antim promotions, when a fan requested a picture with him. The actor obliged and posed with him for the paparazzi present there. However, the fan wanted to take a selfie instead.

Salman told him that the paparazzi are taking a picture for him. “Le raha hai an (The cameramen are taking pictures),” he said. The cameramen also said that they were taking their pictures. However, the man refused to put down his phone. While he kept trying to adjust the angle, Salman said, “Naachna band kar (stop dancing around).” The fan finally stopped.

Salman is busy with the promotions of his film, Antim: The Final Truth, which releases later this month. Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, the cop drama also stars Salman’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. In an interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Mahesh said that he had originally added songs and a female lead for Salman Khan in the film. “But somewhere along the way, as we progressed in the film, he only said, ‘Nahi bante gaane, nahi banti heroine (This film does not require songs and a heroine).’ Somewhere, he believed what he saw,” the actor-director said.

Meanwhile, Salman, who is also hosting Bigg Boss 15, will reunite with his Maine Pyar Kiya co-star Bhagyashree on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.