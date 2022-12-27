Salman Khan waves at fans outside Galaxy Apartments on birthday, police resorts to lathi-charge as crowds swell. Watch

Salman Khan waved to the crowds outside his Galaxy Apartments residence on his birthday. The star, who turned 57 on Tuesday, made a brief appearance on the balcony of his house, and greeted the sea of Bhai fans gathered below his apartment. Salman’s sister Arpita Khan had hosted a birthday bash the previous night, which was attended by Shah Rukh Khan, Tabu, Kartik Aaryan, Pooja Hegde, Genelia D’Souza, Riteish Deshmukh and Sonakshi Sinha, among others.

Salman Khan shared a thank you post as well.

Videos of Salman waving to the fans have been widely shared online. The actor was surrounded by a group of security personnel. His father Salim Khan also appeared to greet the fans. As the crowds swelled, the police had to chase them away with sticks.

Fans stood outside with Salman cut-outs, yelling ‘Happy birthday bhai-jaan!’.

A female fan, sporting a Salman tattoo on her neck, demanded to enter Galaxy and give Salman Khan a hug and called herself ‘Salman ki Diwani’.

Many celebrities penned emotional notes for Salman on his birthday. Sonam Kapoor called him the ‘brightest star’ in the Indian film industry. Ajay Devgn shared a throwback photo from the sets of Bigg Boss, and wrote, “Janamdin mubarak ho@BeingSalmanKhan! Always wish only the best for you, my friend. C u soon (sic),” he wrote alongside the picture.

Salman Khan recently wrapped filming Farhad Samji’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on Eid 2023. Apart from Salman, the film also features Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, and Vijender Singh.