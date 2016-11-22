Salman Khan and family celebrate Helen’s birthday, Sridevi and daughter Jhanvi drop in. See pics, video

Salman Khan is a big one for the family. So, when he and the Khan-daan celebrated Helen’s birthday, they obviously pulled out all spots. Salman Khan is a big one for the family. So, when he and the Khan-daan celebrated Helen’s birthday, they obviously pulled out all spots.

Salman Khan is a big one for the family. So, when he and the Khan-daan celebrated Helen’s birthday, they obviously pulled out all spots. The celebration was organised at their residence in Galaxy Apartments and Sridevi, daughter Jhanvi Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Preity Zinta and others trooped in.

Arpita Khan Sharma, Salman’s younger sister, took to Instagram to share Helen’s birthday picture and wish her on her special day. She wrote,“Happy Birthday Helen Aunty, hope u had a fabulous day and have a fabulous year ahead. Big hug & lots of love.”

Watch the video here

A popular actor and dancer of the ’70s, Helen is Salman Khan’s stepmother. We also spotted Salman’s sister Alvira Khan and brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri at the do.

Sridevi arrived with husband Boney Kapoor and daughter Jhanvi Kapoor. Their younger daughter Khushi Kapoor was not seen. Salman’s brother Sohail was also spotted. Salman and Sohail will be seen together in Kabir Khan’s Tubelight.

Earlier, Boney Kapoor had confirmed that Jhanvi Kapoor is ready to make her debut in Bollywood film. She might star in Karan Johar’s remake of Sairat. Earlier, Sridevi had confirmed that Jhanvi wanted to enter the industry but has not mentioned how it will happen.

Father Boney Kapoor said in an interview to DNA, “Yes, Karan has been talking to us about a film for Jhanvi and we’ve given consent. But we don’t know which project it would be. Since Karan has recently acquired the remake rights of Sairat it is being presumed that our daughter would be launched in this project.”

