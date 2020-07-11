Salman Khan and Disha Patani to resume Radhe shoot?

Salman Khan’s Radhe was scheduled to release on Eid. Salman Khan’s Radhe was scheduled to release on Eid.

The makers of Salman Khan and Disha Patani starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai are planning to resume the shoot of the film soon. But because of the various restrictions implemented due to the pandemic, the film’s team has decided to complete the remaining portions of the film in a studio in Mumbai, as per Mumbai Mirror.

A source close to the publication told them, “With the new travel restrictions, flying abroad for the shoot is ruled out and the team is contemplating shooting it against a green screen now with visual effects making it appear like it’s been shot abroad. The action sequence will also be shot in a city studio. There’s 10-12 days of work left on the film.”

Radhe, produced by Salman along with brother Sohail Khan and Atul Agnihotri, was earlier scheduled to hit the screens on May 22 but got delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A source close to the film’s production had earlier told PTI that they are yet to shoot two songs of the action drama. Also, some patchwork and editing was incomplete.

Now, if things go as planned, the makers of Radhe are planning to release it around Diwali. However, Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi is also slated to release around the same time.

Helmed by Prabhudheva, the film also features Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in key roles.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd