Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor attend RSS centenary event in Mumbai, see videos

Beside Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Subhash Ghai and Prasoon Joshi attended an event in Mumbai to mark RSS' centenary celebrations.

By: PTI
2 min readMumbaiUpdated: Feb 8, 2026 08:26 AM IST
Salman Khan at RSS eventSalman Khan at RSS event.
Bollywood star Salman Khan was on Saturday seen deeply engrossed in Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat’s speech at an event in Mumbai to mark the organisation’s centenary celebrations.

Flanked by noted filmmaker Subhash Ghai and well-known lyricist, poet, and writer Prasoon Joshi, Salman Khan heard in rapt attention as Bhagwat emphasized that the Sangh works for the country without opposing anyone, focuses on national unity, and acts without seeking power.

Actor Ranbir Kapoor was also seen arriving at the event with his Ramayana director, Nitesh Tiwari.

Saturday was day one of the two-day lecture series titled ‘100 Years of Sangh Journey: New Horizons’ at Nehru Centre in Worli area.

As Salman Khan arrived at the venue, some in the crowd tried to snap his photos with their smartphones.

The two-day event seeks to reflect on the journey of RSS, its role in society, and the ideas and perspectives shaping its future.

The event brought together senior RSS leaders and invited speakers for discussions with members of the public, as part of the Sangh’s wider centenary outreach.

