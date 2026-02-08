Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor attend RSS centenary event in Mumbai, see videos
Beside Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Subhash Ghai and Prasoon Joshi attended an event in Mumbai to mark RSS' centenary celebrations.
Bollywood star Salman Khan was on Saturday seen deeply engrossed in Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat’s speech at an event in Mumbai to mark the organisation’s centenary celebrations.
Flanked by noted filmmaker Subhash Ghai and well-known lyricist, poet, and writer Prasoon Joshi, Salman Khan heard in rapt attention as Bhagwat emphasized that the Sangh works for the country without opposing anyone, focuses on national unity, and acts without seeking power.
VIDEO | Mumbai, Maharashtra: Actor Salman Khan attends the RSS centenary event in Mumbai, addressed by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.
(Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/l1dZTM4Ote
— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 7, 2026
Actor Ranbir Kapoor was also seen arriving at the event with his Ramayana director, Nitesh Tiwari.
Mumbai, Maharashtra: On Day 1 of Mumbai Vyakhyanmala, celebrating the centenary of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, actor Ranbir Kapoor attended the event pic.twitter.com/ywNoCBlsec
— IANS (@ians_india) February 7, 2026
Saturday was day one of the two-day lecture series titled ‘100 Years of Sangh Journey: New Horizons’ at Nehru Centre in Worli area.
As Salman Khan arrived at the venue, some in the crowd tried to snap his photos with their smartphones.
The two-day event seeks to reflect on the journey of RSS, its role in society, and the ideas and perspectives shaping its future.
The event brought together senior RSS leaders and invited speakers for discussions with members of the public, as part of the Sangh’s wider centenary outreach.
