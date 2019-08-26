Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt starrer Inshallah postponed

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Sunday evening announced that his upcoming film Inshallah will not be released on Eid 2020. The movie, also starring Alia Bhatt, is helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Salman tweeted, “The film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali is pushed but I will still see you all on Eid, 2020. Insha-Allah!!”

No new release date has been announced yet.

Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali last worked together in 2007’s Saawariya, which featured Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor in the lead roles.

Salman also has Dabangg 3 in his kitty. The film is the sequel to 2012’s Dabangg 2 and the third installment of Dabangg franchise. The film will release on December 20, 219.

Alia Bhatt, meanwhile, is currently filming Sadak 2, a sequel to 1991 film Sadak. She is also part of Brahmastra and Telugu film RRR, starring Jr NTR, Ram Charan and Ajay Devgn.