Have you seen these videos of Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt and Janhvi Kapoor?

A number of Bollywood celebrities recently took to social media to share the latest updates with their fans and followers. From Alia Bhatt’s adorable anime video to Janhvi Kapoor’s new clip from an event, here’s what your favourite stars have been upto today.

Alia Bhatt recently took to Instagram to share an anime video of a little girl and her dog. The caption of the post read, “As as child I looked forward to my mom reading me bedtime stories. I would reread them and reread them. And I can’t wait to bring to you guys one such story about a little girl and her dog. Coming soon.”

Farhan Akhtar shared the music video of his single “Seaagull.” The singer-filmmaker wrote in the post, “Hey.. Thrilled to share the music video for #Seagull .. Link in bio. Watch. Share. Like 😬😘 #Echoes #newvideo #musiclove.”

Meanwhile, Shibani Dandekar shared a video from a recent ad campaign that she had done.

Dhadak girl Janhvi Kapoor shared an appreciation post for Tommy Hilfiger.

Salman Khan took to Instagram to share why the actor, host Maniesh Paul and Jacqueline Fernandez were unable to perform in Dubai. The trio and their team had to cancel their show owing to bad weather.

Karisma Kapoor shared a video from her ramp walk stint for Lotus Makeup India Fashion Week Autumn Winter 2019.

Sushmita Sen looked stunning in a silver number as she twirled for the camera. She captioned the post, “In #nyc Jet lagged & freezing but first things first, #dresstrial with my favourite #designer & person @macduggal 👏😍💃🏻😁 I will be twirling through all my events!!!😄💋#sharing #mytraveldiary2019 #nyc #friends #fashion #superfun I love you guys!!!!!”