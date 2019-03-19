Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali film Inshallah

Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali are teaming up for a romantic film after 20 years and joining them on this exciting project is none other than Alia Bhatt. Salman took to Twitter and announced that he is ‘looking forward to work with Alia’. In a tweet, the actor wrote, “It’s been 20 years but I am glad Sanjay and I are finally back in his next film, Inshallah. Looking forward to work with Alia and inshallah we will all be blessed on this journey.”

Alia also took to Twitter and recalled that it was her dream to be part of a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film. She wrote, “I was 9 when I first walked into Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office, all nervous and hoping and praying that I would be in his next film. It’s been a long wait. Dream with your eyes wide open they say & I did. Sanjay Sir and Salman Khan are magical together & I can’t wait to join them on this beautiful journey called “Inshallah” ❤”

Inshallah will mark Alia Bhatt’s first collaboration with both Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Salman Khan.

Earlier this year, Prerna Singh, CEO of Bhansali Productions, said in a statement, “Sanjay Leela Bhansali puts all speculations to rest as he announces his next directorial. The magic of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam was missed by fans for 20 years and left them waiting for the director-actor to reunite. After Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Salman Khan come together in a love story.”

On the work front, while Salman Khan’s Bharat will release during Eid this year, Alia Bhatt’s Kalank will hit screens on April 17. Alia also has SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR, Brahmastra, Takht and Sadak 2 in her kitty.