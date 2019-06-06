Inshallah: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt starrer to release on Eid 2020

Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Inshallah, starring Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles, has got a release date. It is Eid 2020.

Salman’s 2019 Eid release Bharat is currently dominating the box office. And looks like Bhaijaan is set to rule the box office next year too.

Inshallah makers on Thursday confirmed that the Salman Khan-Alia Bhatt starrer will be 2020’s Eid release. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh too wrote on his Twitter account, “IT’S OFFICIAL… Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali… #Inshallah release date finalized: #Eid 2020… SLB teams up with Salman after a long gap… #Inshallah stars Salman and Alia Bhatt. #Eid2020.”

Salman’s films have ruled the box office on Eid since 2010.

Inshallah has Salman Khan reuniting with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali after a long gap of 20 years. The film also brings Salman and Alia together on the silver screen for the first time.

In other news, Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi is also scheduled for Eid 2020 release. Katrina Kaif, who also stars in the Rohit Shetty directorial, shared in an earlier interview with DNA that she is pretty confident that Salman will not let the two films clash at the box office.

Now that Inshallah’s release date is official, we need to wait and watch if Akshay’s film gets a new release date.