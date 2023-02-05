scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 05, 2023
Salman Khan-Akshay Kumar wow fans as they dance on ‘Main Khiladi Tu Anari’. Watch

After dancing with Tiger Shroff, Akshay Kumar grooved with Salman Khan on his hit song "Main Khiladi Tu Anari" from Selfiee.

Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar's video has left fans all nostalgic.
Salman Khan-Akshay Kumar wow fans as they dance on ‘Main Khiladi Tu Anari’. Watch
Akshay Kumar is all set to enthral the audience with Selfiee, a comedy-action drama. Also starring Emraan Hashmi, the film has piqued audiences’ interest with its first song, a rendition of “Main Khiladi Tu Anari”. The 90s hit song has been recreated for the film, and Akshay has been promoting it by getting his friends to dance to the number. After shooting a reel with his Bade Miyan Chote Miyan co-star Tiger Shroff, Akshay posted a dance video with Salman Khan, as the two matched steps on the dance number.

The video opens with Salman watching Akshay and Tiger’s dance video on his iPad. Moments later, the two jump to do the hook step. While the Bajrangi Bhaijaan star looked reluctant initially, he set the floor on fire as he danced along with the OG Khiladi. They even shared a warm hug at the end of the video.

Watch |Selfiee song Main Khiladi: The only novelty in this 90s Akshay Kumar song is presence of Emraan Hashmi, absence of Saif

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

 

Akshay captioned the post, “And when #MainKhiladi captured @beingsalmankhan’s imagination, it barely took him seconds to get on the beat. Phir kya bhai…bas dhoom machaai!!.” In the video, while Akshay donned a blue sweatshirt with cargo pants, Salman wore a black t-shirt with jeans.

Fans were left impressed as they watched the two superstars in one frame. They posted comments like, ” Yeh wali jodi tagdi hai..,” “Yessss!!! My favourites together..,” “This is the best video on the internet today.” Another social media user also recalled their Mujhse Shaadi Karogi characters, as they wrote, “Sameer and Sunny together. Best.”

A remake of the 2019 Malayalam comedy-drama Driving Licence, Selfiee also stars Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty. Directed by Raj Mehta, it will hit theatres on February 24.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 05-02-2023 at 10:50 IST
