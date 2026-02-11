‘Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn supporting Rajpal Yadav’: Actor’s manager reveals A-list support, says ‘actor will be out soon’

Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Varun Dhawan rally for Rajpal Yadav after actor said 'he had no friends or money' while surrendering at Tihar. Rajpal's manager talks to SCREEN about the Rs 9 cr debt settlement and tomorrow's crucial bail hearing.

Written by: Nawaz Javed Kochra
4 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 11, 2026 12:29 PM IST
Rajpal Yadav cheque bounceRajpal Yadav says he has no money to pay debts. (Photo: Rajpal Yadav/Instagram)
Amid Rajpal Yadav’s ongoing financial troubles, the film industry has rallied around him to help repay the nearly Rs 9 crore debt that recently led to his surrender at Tihar Jail. Now, the actor’s manager, Goldie, has exclusively spoken to SCREEN, revealing that several prominent names from Bollywood have reached out to offer monetary support. The list includes Ajay Devgn, Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, and others.

Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn extend support to Rajpal Yadav

Speaking to SCREEN, Goldie said, “A lot of people have reached out to help Rajpal Yadav. Actors like Sonu Sood, Salman Khan, and Ajay Devgn have extended their support. I was just on a call with David Dhawan—he too reached out. Ratan Nain, Varun Dhawan… many people are coming forward to help him this time, which Rajpal has deeply appreciated.”

When asked whether Rajpal had sought help before surrendering at Tihar, Goldie chose not to comment. “I would not like to comment on that,” he said. However, he added, “The good thing is that after his situation worsened, the industry has stood behind him like a rock—and that should be appreciated. Everyone has made commitments, but such transactions don’t happen overnight.”

‘Rajpal Yadav to be out on bail tomorrow’

In the same interview, Goldie expressed hope that Rajpal could be released soon. “Mentally, the family has to remain strong. Rajpal Bhai himself is very strong, and that strength runs in the family. There are also several celebrations lined up at home, with family functions scheduled later in February. Everyone wants Rajpal Bhai to be out by then. Hopefully, he should be out by tomorrow.”

Sharing details, Goldie told SCREEN: “We have his bail hearing scheduled for tomorrow, and we are hopeful that he will be granted bail and released. The bail application has already been filed. We will be able to share more details after the hearing tomorrow.”

Others who pledged support to Rajpal Yadav

Earlier, industry personalities like Sonu Sood, Guru Randhawa, Gurmeet Choudhary, and KRK, along with music director Rao Inderjeet Yadav, had publicly announced their support. While most did not disclose specific amounts, Rao Inderjeet stated that he would contribute Rs 1.11 crore and even shared Rajpal Yadav’s bank details, urging others to help. His appeal prompted politician Tej Pratap Yadav to announce assistance of Rs 11 lakh, while KRK said he would contribute Rs 10 lakh.

The ‘Bollywood Rescue’ List

While the support began with Sonu Sood and Rao Inderjeet Singh Yadav, the circle of donors has expanded to include some of the biggest names in Indian cinema:

Salman Khan & Ajay Devgn: Both superstars have reportedly extended support to help clear the outstanding dues.

The Dhawan Family: Veteran director David Dhawan and actor Varun Dhawan have reached out to commit assistance.

Political & Musical Aid: Politician Tej Pratap Yadav (₹11 lakh), singer Guru Randhawa, and actor KRK (₹10 lakh) have also joined the cause.

Major Individual Contribution: Music director Rao Inderjeet Singh Yadav has pledged a significant ₹1.11 crore

Why is Rajpal Yadav in Tihar Jail?

Rajpal Yadav surrendered at Tihar Jail after failing to clear a loan that had ballooned to nearly Rs 9 crore. The loan, originally Rs 5 crore, was taken in 2010 to finance his directorial debut, Ata Pata Lapata. However, the film’s failure at the box office left him struggling financially.

Multiple cheque defaults followed, and the matter eventually reached court. He was convicted and jailed in 2018 under the Negotiable Instruments Act. Despite subsequent legal proceedings, he was unable to repay the remaining amount, which ultimately led to his recent surrender.

Before turning himself in, the actor told the media, “What can I do? I have no money to pay. I am all alone.”

 

 

Nawaz Javed Kochra
Nawaz Javed Kochra
facebook
twitter
instagram

Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online

