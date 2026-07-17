‘Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai were there’: Sameera Reddy on ‘sweating, trembling’ during debut shoot

Actor Sameera Reddy has often opened up about not wanting to pursue an acting career initially. In fact, she almost abandoned the idea of showbiz after her first audition. However, her 2000 music video “Ahista Kijiye Baatein” with Pankaj Udhas led to her Bollywood debut in Maine Dil Tujhko Diya (2002). However, in a recent interview, Sameera recalled having ‘panic attacks’ during the shoot of the film. She also got candid about her struggle with stammering issues since childhood.

During a chat with Hauterrfly, the actor remembered her first scene with co-star Sohail Khan in Maine Dil Tujhko Diya. “After shooting for a music video randomly, I came back and it became a superhit song. I thought to myself, ‘I don’t want to do this’. I used to get so many panic attacks in the beginning. When I did my first film Maine Dil Tujhko Diya, I remember the first shot. Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan, all sitting there. They were producing the film and Sohail Khan was with me,” she shared.