Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
‘Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai were there’: Sameera Reddy on ‘sweating, trembling’ during debut shoot
Actor Sameera Reddy recently recalled having panic attacks during the early days of her career, and 'sweating' while shooting Maine Dil Tujhko Diya.
Actor Sameera Reddy has often opened up about not wanting to pursue an acting career initially. In fact, she almost abandoned the idea of showbiz after her first audition. However, her 2000 music video “Ahista Kijiye Baatein” with Pankaj Udhas led to her Bollywood debut in Maine Dil Tujhko Diya (2002). However, in a recent interview, Sameera recalled having ‘panic attacks’ during the shoot of the film. She also got candid about her struggle with stammering issues since childhood.
During a chat with Hauterrfly, the actor remembered her first scene with co-star Sohail Khan in Maine Dil Tujhko Diya. “After shooting for a music video randomly, I came back and it became a superhit song. I thought to myself, ‘I don’t want to do this’. I used to get so many panic attacks in the beginning. When I did my first film Maine Dil Tujhko Diya, I remember the first shot. Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan, all sitting there. They were producing the film and Sohail Khan was with me,” she shared.
ALSO READ | ‘Not easy to be single’: Sameera Reddy says mother-in-law was bothered after ex remarried
She continued, “I remember all I had to say was ‘Why are you not going?’ As soon as he said action, I mumbled the dialogue. I was so scared, my hands were trembling and sweating. But, I remember that my therapist said, ‘What scares you? If you break it you are going to break so many other things that are scary’. That’s what I teach my children.”
Sameera Reddy has been dealing with speech difficulty since growing up. Talking about her inner acceptance and being ignorant towards trolls, she expressed, “Today as someone who stammers, I can tell if someone is stammering. But I know inside that I would do it, what’s the big deal? Will you laugh? So what happens? I am sitting here, you all are watching me. That’s what I think.”
In the same interview, she revealed that she had to face bias against her skin colour in her first film, “In my first film, Maine Dil Tujhko Diya, I was made two to three shades lighter. I almost looked gray! I used to full body makeup to match the colour of my face with my body. Do you know how many women have it in their own families? Her own parents and in-laws say, ‘You’re dark or fat.’ What the hell! Who has given the definition of beauty?” she confessed.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05