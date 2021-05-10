scorecardresearch
Monday, May 10, 2021
Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai celebrate Mother’s Day with adorable throwback photos, she calls daughter Aaradhya ‘love of her life’

Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Gauri Khan closed Mother's Day 2021, with heartfelt posts for their mothers. Aishwarya also shared a throwback photo with daughter Aaradhya.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
May 10, 2021 9:35:32 am
bollywood mother's day salman aishwaryaBollywood celebs flooded the social media to celebrate Mother's Day on Sunday. (Photos: Aishwarya and Salman/Instagram)

Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan went down the memory lane on Mother’s Day by sharing throwback pictures of daughter Aaradhya, on Instagram. Though her posts came in late in the day, they marked a perfect conclusion to the global celebration of mothers. Aishwarya was also joined in by her former co-star from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and superstar Salman Khan, and star wife Gauri Khan. Salman shared photos of mother Salma Khan and Helen on social media.

Aishwarya took to her official Instagram handle and posted the first click holding little Aaradhya in her arms. Her daughter is comfortable in her arms as she kisses her to sleep. In her caption, Aishwarya wrote, “My love… My life… Eternally, Infinitely, Unconditionally.”

 

Aishwarya also shared a throwback photo with her parents and an infant Aaradhya. Her caption read, “Love of my life.”

Salman, who’s awaiting the release of Radhi this week, also shared clicks of his two mothers – Salma Khan and Helen, in separate social media posts, wishing fans a “Happy Mother’s Day”.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Coming to Gauri Khan, wife of Shah Rukh Khan, she shared a collage of photos with her mother, and wrote along, “The strength of a mother is like no other. Stay safe and calm # happy Mother’s Day. Love you.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan)

Bollywood celebs flooded their social media handles on Sunday to mark the special occasion. From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Sushmita Sen, Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Karan Johar, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and several others wished their mothers.

Stars from south film industries like Kamal Haasan, Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu and more marked Mother’s Day too. Many countries, including India, celebrate Mother’s Day on the second Sunday of May every year.

