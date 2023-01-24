scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 24, 2023
Salman Khan, Aishawarya Rai Bachchan, Kartik Aaryan attend Subhash Ghai’s birthday bash, Abhishek Bachchan tells paparazzi to ‘relax’. See pics, videos

Subhash Ghai hosted a birthday party for his friends from the film industry, which was attended by the likes of Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kartik Aaryan, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff and others.

Salman KhanActors Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan were part of the star studded birthday party of filmmaker Subhash Ghai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Filmmaker Subhash Ghai celebrated his birthday in Mumbai on Tuesday evening. Many Bollywood celebrities, including Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anil Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan attended the party. While Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan made a grand entry together, Salman Khan arrived alone a little later in the night. Abhishek was seen telling the paparazzi to take it easy as he and Aishwarya got out of their car. His mother, actor-politician Jaya Bachchan, was also part of the gala but she left early and Subhash was seen escorting her to her car.

Also Read |Shah Rukh Khan refuses to pose, Salman Khan walks in with niece, fans call Aishwarya Rai and daughter Aaradhya ‘twins’: Highlights from Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement

Salman Khan also cut a cake with the filmmaker, in front of the media waiting outside. The duo has worked together in 2008 musical film Yuvvraaj, which also starred actor Katrina Kaif.

Salman Khan Filmmaker Subhash Ghai cut a cake with his wife and friend Salman Khan. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Subhash Ghai and Salman Khan Salman Khan cut a cake with filmmaker Subash Ghai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Other celebrities who attended the party were actors Mahima Chaudhry, Jackie Shroff, Ronit Roy and Rohit Roy, Kartik Aaryan, Anupam Kher, and Shatrughan Sinha.

Check out more the pictures from the event –

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Actors Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan at Subhash Ghai’s birthday party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher Actors Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher at Subhash Ghai’s birthday party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan at Subhash Ghai’s birthday party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Kartik Aaryan Actor Kartik Aaryan arrived in style for Subhash Ghai’s birthday party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Shatrughan Sinha Politcian and veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha with his wife Poonam Sinha. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Jackie Shroff Actor Jackie Shroff arrived at old friend Subhash Ghai’s birthday party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Ronit Roy and Rohit Roy Actor-brothers Ronit Roy and Rohit Roy arrived with their family. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Subhash’s birthday was also celebrated at his acting school Whistling Woods, three days in advance. The filmmaker had shared a collage of pictures from an event in his honour, and had written, “A pleasant surprise from #ACTORS STUDIO #MUSIC SCHOOL whistlingwoods for wonderful performances N loving wishes from all members of staff – faculty – HODS from @Whistling_Woods‬ international who made me to cut a birthday cake at Campus -3 days before my birthday I.e 24 January Thank u all . felt blessed”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 24-01-2023 at 09:26 IST
