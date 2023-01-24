Salman Khan, Aishawarya Rai Bachchan, Kartik Aaryan attend Subhash Ghai’s birthday bash, Abhishek Bachchan tells paparazzi to ‘relax’. See pics, videos

Filmmaker Subhash Ghai celebrated his birthday in Mumbai on Tuesday evening. Many Bollywood celebrities, including Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anil Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan attended the party. While Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan made a grand entry together, Salman Khan arrived alone a little later in the night. Abhishek was seen telling the paparazzi to take it easy as he and Aishwarya got out of their car. His mother, actor-politician Jaya Bachchan, was also part of the gala but she left early and Subhash was seen escorting her to her car.

Salman Khan also cut a cake with the filmmaker, in front of the media waiting outside. The duo has worked together in 2008 musical film Yuvvraaj, which also starred actor Katrina Kaif.

Check out the videos –

Filmmaker Subhash Ghai cut a cake with his wife and friend Salman Khan. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Filmmaker Subhash Ghai cut a cake with his wife and friend Salman Khan. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Salman Khan cut a cake with filmmaker Subash Ghai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Other celebrities who attended the party were actors Mahima Chaudhry, Jackie Shroff, Ronit Roy and Rohit Roy, Kartik Aaryan, Anupam Kher, and Shatrughan Sinha.

Check out more the pictures from the event –

Actors Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher at Subhash Ghai’s birthday party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Actors Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher at Subhash Ghai’s birthday party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan at Subhash Ghai’s birthday party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan at Subhash Ghai’s birthday party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Actor Kartik Aaryan arrived in style for Subhash Ghai’s birthday party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Actor Kartik Aaryan arrived in style for Subhash Ghai’s birthday party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Politcian and veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha with his wife Poonam Sinha. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Politcian and veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha with his wife Poonam Sinha. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Actor Jackie Shroff arrived at old friend Subhash Ghai’s birthday party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Actor Jackie Shroff arrived at old friend Subhash Ghai’s birthday party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Actor-brothers Ronit Roy and Rohit Roy arrived with their family. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Actor-brothers Ronit Roy and Rohit Roy arrived with their family. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Subhash’s birthday was also celebrated at his acting school Whistling Woods, three days in advance. The filmmaker had shared a collage of pictures from an event in his honour, and had written, “A pleasant surprise from #ACTORS STUDIO #MUSIC SCHOOL whistlingwoods for wonderful performances N loving wishes from all members of staff – faculty – HODS from @Whistling_Woods‬ international who made me to cut a birthday cake at Campus -3 days before my birthday I.e 24 January Thank u all . felt blessed”