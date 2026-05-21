‘Zor se sorry bolo’: Salman Khan accepts paparazzi’s apology after schooling them outside hospital

A day after Salman Khan schooled the paparazzi for shouting outside the hospital when he was visiting an ailing friend, the photographers apologised to the actor. On Wednesday, as Salman arrived for the success bash of Riteish Deshmukh’s period action drama Raja Shivaji in Mumbai, members of the paparazzi apologised for their conduct.

“Sorry bhai, bhai sorry,” the photographers kept repeating as Salman arrived at the party. The actor asked his security team not to block any photographers, as he happily posed for them with Riteish. Salman was here to support Riteish and celebrate the film’s success, where Salman was also seen in a cameo.