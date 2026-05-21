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‘Zor se sorry bolo’: Salman Khan accepts paparazzi’s apology after schooling them outside hospital
A day after Salman Khan schooled the paparazzi for shouting outside a hospital when he was visiting an ailing friend, they apologized to him profusely at the success bash of Riteish Deshmukh's Raja Shivaji.
A day after Salman Khan schooled the paparazzi for shouting outside the hospital when he was visiting an ailing friend, the photographers apologised to the actor. On Wednesday, as Salman arrived for the success bash of Riteish Deshmukh’s period action drama Raja Shivaji in Mumbai, members of the paparazzi apologised for their conduct.
“Sorry bhai, bhai sorry,” the photographers kept repeating as Salman arrived at the party. The actor asked his security team not to block any photographers, as he happily posed for them with Riteish. Salman was here to support Riteish and celebrate the film’s success, where Salman was also seen in a cameo.
Owing to the commotion, Salman was initially unable to decipher why the photographers were speaking loudly but as soon as he figured that they were apologising, he signalled that he had forgiven them. Soon after, he decided to pull the photographers’ leg. As Salman posed with the host, Riteish, outside the venue, and the paparazzi continued to click them and apologize to him, the actor smiled and demanded in jest, “Tumhari aawaz nahi aa rahi. Aur zor se sorry bolo” (I can’t hear you guys. Apologize even louder). Salman continued to signal the photographers to get even louder as Riteish couldn’t hold back his laughter and hugged Salman affectionately.
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Salman got serious yet again moments before leaving the party in his car. After clicking his pictures, the paparazzi rushed towards Salman to say sorry personally. When the security tried to stop them, they explained that they just want to apologise to him personally. Salman also signalled his security to not interfere. He then explained to the photographers that he was at Hinduja Hospital on Tuesday night to visit the wife of a friend, who was severely ill.
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On Tuesday night, as Salman exited the hospital, the paparazzi created quite a commotion as they wanted the actor to pose for them. A visibly miffed Salman schooled them on the spot. His rant continued when he got back home as he took to his Instagram handle that his films may come and go, and may not even work, but he wouldn’t let the media cross a line and meddle in his friends’ private lives. “60 ka ho gaya, par abhi bhi ladna nahi bhoola (I’m 60 years old now, but still know how to give a fight),” he wrote in one of his captions.
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