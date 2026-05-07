‘Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan didn’t charge a penny for Raja Shivaji’: Riteish Deshmukh

Riteish Deshmukh’s Raja Shivaji continues its strong run at the box office. While the Hindi version has seen a comparatively muted response, the Marathi version has carried the film impressively, helping the period drama gross Rs 60.35 crore so far at the ticket window.

‘Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan didn’t charge’

Amid the film’s success, Riteish recently revealed an interesting behind-the-scenes detail about the making of the ambitious period drama. The actor-filmmaker revealed that the star-studded ensemble cast, including Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Vidya Balan, came on board purely out of love and respect, without charging any fee.

Speaking to Live Times, Riteish said, “I dont think anyone can describe this bond. This is just unsaid kind of love and respect. It is unconditional. If tomorrow Abhishek or Salman tells me, ‘What about this?’ I’ll say yes without even thinking because if he has thought of me, I have to be there.”