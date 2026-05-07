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‘Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan didn’t charge a penny for Raja Shivaji’: Riteish Deshmukh
Riteish Deshmukh revealed that actors like Salman Khan, Vidya Balan and Fardeen Khan, among others, did not charge a single penny for Raja Shivaji.
Riteish Deshmukh’s Raja Shivaji continues its strong run at the box office. While the Hindi version has seen a comparatively muted response, the Marathi version has carried the film impressively, helping the period drama gross Rs 60.35 crore so far at the ticket window.
‘Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan didn’t charge’
Amid the film’s success, Riteish recently revealed an interesting behind-the-scenes detail about the making of the ambitious period drama. The actor-filmmaker revealed that the star-studded ensemble cast, including Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Vidya Balan, came on board purely out of love and respect, without charging any fee.
Speaking to Live Times, Riteish said, “I dont think anyone can describe this bond. This is just unsaid kind of love and respect. It is unconditional. If tomorrow Abhishek or Salman tells me, ‘What about this?’ I’ll say yes without even thinking because if he has thought of me, I have to be there.”
He further added, “Abhishek did not even ask about the character. He said, ‘I’m doing it, now you tell me what to do.’ This is what I have earned in 23 years. I am truly indebted to all of them. To have come to this film, because they wanted to be a part of this film, without even charging a penny. So we have Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan who didn’t charge. We have Vidya Balan, Fardeen Khan, Boman Irani, Genelia Deshmukh, and I didn’t charge. We all have worked completely pro bono for this film to be what it is today.”
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Earlier, Riteish Deshmukh had also shared how Salman Khan became a part of the project. Speaking during a Marathi chat show appearance, he recalled, “I didn’t go to him for this film,” Riteish said, adding, “We were together on New Year’s. He asked when I will start shooting the movie. I said, ‘It’s starting this month.’ He said, ‘Which role am I playing?’”
When Riteish told Salman that he had not considered him for the film, the superstar immediately responded, “No, no, no, you can’t make the film without me. I have to be in it.”
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