Abdu Rozik bags Salman Khan’s Bhaijaan: ‘He has a good heart’

Updated: August 4, 2022 6:51:29 pm
Social media star Abdu Rozik is all set to enter Bollywood. The singer, who came to Salman Khan’s notice during IIFA 2022, has bagged a role in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, which has now been named Bhaijaan. Abdu will play the role of a gangster who will take on Salman in a dramatic sequence.
Abdu shared with indianexpress.com that he was quite nervous when he met Salman as he grew up watching his films. The singer added that he was left pleasantly surprised by the warmth the superstar had for him. Even though Abdu loves Bollywood, he said he never dreamt of making his debut, and that too with a Salman film.
“I met him at IIFA and bonded well with him. That’s how we started talking, and he offered me the film. I am playing a gangster in the movie, small bhaijaan to the big bhaijaan,” he shared. Further talking about the superstar, Abdu said that he is a great human being who has a good heart. “He is a very sweet man.”
Born in Tajikistan to a family of gardeners, Abdu Rozik became a sensation with his singing videos. Apart from singing traditional songs, he also sings Hindi songs. Interestingly, he cannot converse in Hindi but fluently sings Bollywood songs. His videos are quite popular on social media, and he too has become a much-loved personality.
After his appearance at IIFA, the Tajik singer came to India and met Shahid Kapoor, Armaan Malik, Virat Kohli, Sadhguru, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Dhawan, Bhushan Kumar, Munawar Faruqui and several social media influencers.
While Abdu will now be traveling back to Dubai, he will be back soon to shoot Salman Khan’s Bhaijaan. The 18-year-old singer said that he loves the film industry and was glad to meet so many popular faces during his short trip. When asked who’s the next actor he wants to meet, he swiftly responded, “Amitabh Bachchan. I am a huge fan and would love to meet him someday.”
Apart from Abdu Rozik, Salman Khan is also giving chance to Shehnaaz Gill, Siddharth Nigam and Raghav Juyal in Bhaijaan.
